Bane scores 30, TCU controls George Mason early in 87-53 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Desmond Bane scored a season-high 30 points, and TCU tuned up for the start of Big 12 play with an impressive 87-53 win over George Mason on Monday night.

Bane had 21 points at halftime and made five of seven 3-pointers while going 12-of-16 from the field in the third 30-point game of his career. The Horned Frogs (9-3) never trailed after scoring the first 10 points.

TCU recorded season highs with matching numbers of 58% shooting overall and from 3 on the way to its biggest winning margin of the season (34 points).

Jordan Miller led George Mason (11-2) with 15 points and Xavier Johnson had 14, but the Patriots shot 33% as their six-game winning streak ended.

PJ Fuller was the only other TCU player in double figures with 12. Freshman Diante Smith had a career-high eight points and Kevin Samuel had seven points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

FAMILIAR FACE

TCU's Jaire Grayer scored five points on 2-of-8 shooting against his former team. The graduate transfer made 103 starts in four seasons at George Mason and was a double-figure scorer in each of his final three seasons.

BIG PICTURE

George Mason: The Patriots had a chance to match their best 13-game start since 1983-84, but instead dropped to 0-2 in true road games. The other loss was 86-63 at No. 15 Maryland, which was in the top 10 at the time.

TCU: The best shooting game of the season came immediately after the worst. TCU shot 33% and never led in a 67-59 loss to Xavier eight days earlier. In just their third game in 16 days, the Horned Frogs went up by double digits for good just seven minutes into the game.

UP NEXT

The conference openers for both teams are next. George Mason starts Atlantic-10 play at home against VCU on Sunday. TCU finishes a five-game homestand with the Big 12 opener Saturday against Iowa State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25