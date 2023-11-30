Bandon, North Bend had state champions in the classroom

Nov. 29—The combined Bandon-Pacific football team had the top grade point average of all Class 2A programs, earning first place in the Academic All-State program sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association.

The Tigers, who also reached the playoffs this fall, had a team GPA of 3.58.

North Bend also had a champion, with the girls cross country team tying Cottage Grove for first place in Class 4A, each with a 3.97 GPA.

Bandon nearly had another title in boys cross country, ranking second in Class 2A/1A at 3.82 (St, Stephen's Academy was at 3.94).

Bandon also was eighth in Class 2A for volleyball (3.72).

North Bend was sixth for Class 4A in girls soccer with a 3.73 average. The Bulldogs were ninth in boys cross country with the same 3.73 average.

Siuslaw tied for third in girls cross country in Class 3A-2A-1A at 3.94 and was sixth in football for Class 3A (3.36) and eighth in boys cross country (3.66).

Other programs for the three schools that had at least a 3.0 GPA included:

Bandon: Girls cross country 3.33.

North Bend: Volleyball 3.40, Boys Soccer 3.06.

Siuslaw: Volleyball 3.54, Boys Soccer (with Mapleton) 3.18, Girls Soccer 3.61.