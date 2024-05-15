Bandon boys capture state golf title

May 14—Bandon's boys had a dominant two days at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell to win the Class 3A-2A-1A state title, the school's second state crown in the sport.

The Tigers, who also were state champions in 2018, took a 23-shot lead with their team total of 318 on Monday and finished 22 strokes in front of Valley Catholic, shooting 337 on Tuesday.

Banks finished third (693) and Western Christian and St. Mary's tied for fourth (700). Siuslaw was sixth (715).

Sophomore Davis Hartwell of Crosspoint Christian was the runaway winner in the individual race, shooting a 4-under 68 on Tuesday after he also had the best opening round (73). His score of 151 was 10 shots better than Benny Zhu of Valley Catholic.

Brookings-Harbor's Lucas Vanderlip and Bandon's Sevren Quinn, a freshman, tied for third. Vanderlip had rounds of 79 and 74 while Quinn went 75-78.

Bandon junior Peyton Simonds was fifth at 156 (76-80) and Siuslaw's Ryan Klampe gave the South Coast four of the top six spots by shooting 79-78 for sixth place.

Senior Sean Ells finished in a tie for 16th for Bandon (82-86), while senior Carter Brown finished in a tie for 27th (85-93). The Tigers' fifth spot was filled by a different golfer each day. Logan France had a 97 on Monday and Zack Robertson a 103 on Tuesday.

Siuslaw's multi-talented Will Johnson was 22nd (89-85). He will play a big role for the Vikings this week in the state track meet, where he is seeded second in the long jump and triple jump and also will compete in the pole vault and 4x100 relay. Micah Blankenship was 39th (94-97) and Camden Linton 41st (94-99). Braxton Hulet had a 116 for Siuslaw on Monday and Jaxon Chiang shot a 107 on Tuesday.

Coquille's Braedon Millhouser, who had qualified for the tournament as an individual, finished 24th (86-89).

CLASS 4A BOYS: North Bend finished third in the tournament, led by Owen Bascom, who was third overall at Emerald Valley.

Bascom, runner-up a year ago, had a two-round total of 152, following his first-round 77 with a 75 on Tuesday. The junior finished five shots behind Phoenix freshman Jordan Giles and two shots behind Massimo Cereghino of Molalla.

North Bend, meanwhile, finished in a three-way tie for third place in the team race.

Marist Catholic shot 659 (332-327) to finish four shots in front of the combined Baker/Powder Valley squad (328-335).

North Bend finished at 703, improving 11 strokes in the second round from 357 to 346. Scappoose and Cascade also finished at 703.

Marshfield was eighth in the team race at 714 (353-361).

Dashul Gordon was 23rd for North Bend (92-97), Behr Gordon was 30th (91-93), Jake Denbo was 40th (100-91) and Chance Karr was 47th (97-101).

Marshfield was led by Enoch Niblett, who finished 17th (91-82). Mason Aurdahl was another shot back (78-96) after finishing the first day in the top 10. Kody Chandler placed 25th (92-89), Eli Luckman was 37th (92-97) and Lucas Hyatt was 38th (96-94).

CLASS 4A-3A-2A-1A GIRLS: North Bend finished third as a team and Cassie Kennon tied for second in the individual race for the Bulldogs.

Both Kennon and North Bend led after the first day, but Salem Academy improved its score by 22 strokes on the second day, while North Bend went from 383 to 390.

Salem Academy finished at 758, while Crook County (390-382) edged North Bend by a single stroke for second place. St. Mary's was fourth, six shots behind North Bend. Marshfield finished fifth, one spot out of the trophies, at 792 (399-393).

Valley Catholic freshman Madeleine Conser, who started the second round one shot behind Kennon, had a 1-over 73 on Tuesday at Tokatee Golf Club near McKenzie Bridge to win by six shots over Kennon and Catlin Gabel's Vishaka Priyan.

Kennon, a senior, had a 76 in the first round and an 80 in the second round.

Marshfield was led by Bella Roberts, who finished in a tie for 14th with rounds of 89 and 94.

North Bend's Jordyn Prince (100-91) and Marshfield's Analise McCord (95-96) tied for 18th place.

Lola Davidson finished 36th for North Bend (103-109) and Addyson Garrett was another stroke back (104-110). Emily Heaton finished 46th (114-112).

Marshfield's Shay Herzog was 26th (103-95), with Annika Bones 40th (112-108) and Kiri Goodson 61st (131-116).

OTHER CHAMPIONS: Jesuit won the Class 6A boys team title by five shots over Lake Oswego while Lake Oswego sophomore Drew Woolworth was individual medalist at Quail Valley in Banks, finishing eight shots ahead of the field at 7-under 137.

Lake Oswego won the Class 6A girls title by 14 strokes with its total of 632, while Jesuit junior Kate Lee was individual champion at 1-under 141 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Wilsonville dominated the Class 5A girls competition, winning by 36 strokes over Summit with a total of 680. North Eugene junior Francesca Tomp was individual champion for the third year in a row, shooting 70-75 to win by 12 shots at Trysting Tree.

Summit's boys won the Class 5A title, finishing at 607 to beat La Salle Prep by 19 strokes at Quail Valley. La Salle Prep