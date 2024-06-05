Bandon band is double state champion

Jun. 4—Bandon's band was state champion this spring both on the stage and in the classroom.

The school's band won its second straight Class 2A/1A title in the activity recently and also had the highest team grade point average of any group in the division, 3.66.

The band, led by Dave Weston, won the championship with a total of 286 points, with scoring from three judges and a fourth score for sight reading. Riddle finished second at 281. Bandon also won last year and was third in 2022.

It was one of five sports and activities this spring where Bandon's teams finished in the top 10 in the Academic All-State Program.

Bandon's state champion girls track team was third in the classroom (3.75). The state champion boys golf team was fourth (best among 2A schools) in Class 3A-2A-1A with a GPA of 3.86. The Tigers also were eighth for Class 2A in boys track (3.03), Bandon was sixth for choir (3.25).

North Bend was fifth in boys track and field for Class 4A (3.46). The Bulldogs were 10th in boys tennis (3.59).

Siuslaw was fourth for Class 3A in girls track and field (3.84) and 10th in boys track and field (3.42).

Gold Beach was eighth for boys golf (3.75).

Other Bandon programs with GPAs of at least 3.0 included the baseball and softball teams, which have a cooperative agreement with Pacific High School (3.26 and 3.27, respectively); speech (3.53).

Other programs with GPAs of at least 3.0 for North Bend included baseball (3.09), softball (3.12), girls track and field (3.55), girls tennis (3.66), boys golf (3.22), girls golf (3.18).

Programs with at least 3.0 GPAs for Siuslaw included baseball (3.25), softball (3.45), boys golf (3.44) and girls golf (3.33).