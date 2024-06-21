Bandits MVP Josh Byrne to throw first pitch at Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark on June 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bandits star Josh Byrne will throw the ceremonial first pitch Thursday to celebrate Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark.

Byrne, the National Lacrosse League MVP who also claimed Finals MVP for the back-to-back champion Bandits, will be joined by teammates Chase Fraser, Ian MacKay, Tehoka Nanticoke, Brandon Robinson, Dalton Sulver and goaltender Matt Vinc for an autograph session starting at 5 p.m. in the Sahlen Field concourse. Fans will also have the opportunity to pose with the NLL Cup.

The Bisons will wear special lacrosse-themed jerseys for the promotion that comes during a nine-game homestand concluding with the popular Independence Eve featuring the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on July 3.

