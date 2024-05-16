Bandits forward Josh Byrne named NLL Offensive Player of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne was named the inaugural recipient of the NLL Offensive Player of the Year award, the league announced Thursday.

Byrne led the NLL in points this season with 135, one more than teammate Dhane Smith, in 18 games. His stellar 2023-24 campaign saw him set single-season career highs in points, as well as goals (53) and assists (82).

The 30-year-old is in his sixth season with the Bandits and signed a five-year contract extension in January, which will keep him in Buffalo through the 2028-29 campaign.

This isn’t the only hardware Byrne could take home, as he is also in the running for NLL MVP alongside Smith and Toronto Rock goalie Nick Rose. The winner will be announced Friday.

The Bandits will shoot for back-to-back titles when they square off with the Albany FireWolves in the best-of-three NLL Finals, with Game One slated for Friday and Game Two on Saturday. Both matchups will air on the CW23.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.

