Band and football: They go hand-in-hand for four Clear Fork student-athletes

BELLVILLE − Spectators at a football game expect to see the marching band perform at halftime, or maybe even during other periods throughout the game. But would observers expect to see band performers also in football pads?

Four Clear Fork football players — sophomores Tre Copeland and Seth Vail, and freshmen August Wallis and Hudson Schagg — know this and participated in both during the fall semester.

"At first I did feel like I was the main guy, than I noticed we have other football players playing in the marching band," said Wallis, on sticking out. "I'm not the only one feeling that struggle when we first started, and we all adapted together."

While it might seem unusual to witness football players also performing in the band, Clear Fork band director Jason Brasure says it's not that uncommon.

More: Granville's defense aces first road test, shuts out Clear Fork

"When I was working on my Masters degree up in Northwest Ohio, I was a middle school band director at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns in Toledo and also assisting high school marching band at Northwood. In that region and amongst the teams we played at that time, I would say it would have been strange not to see football players play in the band," said Brasure. "When I was learning about Ohio and bands, that was considered to be normal. I admired it that districts worked that out."

2023 Clear Fork football players and band members, from left to right: August Wallis (with the tuba), Hudson Schagg (alto sax), Seth Vail (drums) and Tre Copland (tuba).

Juggling both football and the band

Vail, Wallis and Schagg all started playing football sometime in elementary/middle school, while Copland got into football in his freshman year. All four say they have played in the band since fourth or fifth grade. Yet, before heading into high school each had to ponder the idea of handling both.

"Probably just deciding which one I like more," said Copland, who plays the tuba. "I love both band and football, but sometimes I have to choose one over the other, and it's just hard to do that from time to time."

"I originally thought it would be tough to adjust but once a week passed I started to balance it out and know what I was doing," Wallis said, who also plays the tuba.

Vail, who plays the the drums, says sometimes there are days where doing both is required.

"During two-a-days when we have practice from 3-8, I've sometimes had to skip out on some [football] practices to do band and it was only like two days a week," said Vail. "Sometimes I had to miss out on some important stuff for football and somedays I try to make it 50-50."

Brasure says that the biggest challenge of having students who play in the band and football is "keeping the lines of communication open" with football coach Aaron Brokaw and athletic director Jessica Brokaw.

"When Coach Brokaw came aboard we sat down and had a meeting to see how we can work this out," Brasure said. "Basically on my end, we try to have our band camp before all athletics start. We do band camp in July and two-a-days. My policies with all my student-athletes I share with coaches is that if a game conflicts with a practice, I automatically excuse them to go to the game. No makeup required."

Brasure said that if two practices align, he asks that the kids split the difference. "If that means leaving band practice early or if they need to come to band late to make that work up, that's fine," he said. "I'm very flexible with that."

The close proximity also makes it easier for the students to navigate between football and band practices.

"Since it's all here, the football field and where we practice band is close to each other, I just walk down from the football field," Vail said.

The focus on gamedays

Vail, Copland, Wallis and Schagg each play on the junior varsity football team and play sparingly on varsity. So when it comes to gamedays on Fridays, where is there focus on more: the football game or the halftime performance?

"On Fridays, I focus more on the band but probably next year it will be football because I will be in that age range for varsity," Vail said.

"On varsity nights, I know I won't be playing, so I'm primarily thinking about the performance in band," Schagg said, who plays the alto sax.

"It's a juggle for both because you have to worry about if you're going to mess up on marching, and you have to remember the steps. Football, you also have to remember the plays, so you have to remember what you have to do for both," Wallis said. "But there's more focus on the band."

Carrying out a band performance requires all members to be on point, synchronized with one another, and flowing properly in sound and in movement. Each understand that and feel at times there is more pressure in getting the performance right than actually playing in the game.

"It has to be exactly on point," Wallis said. "If you're not on point, you can see the difference from the stands."

"Yeah, it's a little challenging, especially because we're wearing football uniforms and we stand out a lot more on the field," Copland said. "I just feel like there's always someone watching me. I just try to do my best and look good."

"I feel like I do fine with the performance level but sometimes it can suck to be in a football uniform when everyone else is in the right stuff," Vail said. "I stick out more and if I mess up it's easier to see."

Pick one: Football or band?

All four think that being able to play with other football teammates helps ease the pressure of being the only football-band performers. Each realize that come their junior year and beyond, they will have to pick either band or football, given the heavier responsibilities being a varsity member will call for.

"Probably football," Schagg said. "I love playing the sport."

"Right now, I would choose football, but I'm starting to like band more because I have more friends here," Vail said.

"I'm probably going to pick football over band," Copland said. "I just always wanted to play football and now I'm actually playing it. I won't be able to do Friday night marching bands, but I can still do jazz band and parades."

Wallis, on the other hand, says he would side with band for right now. "I would definitely go with band," he said. "I enjoy playing the tuba and the people who play in the band. Mr. Brasure and Ms. Alibeckoff, there all great."

Brasure advises students to start in their freshman year, if they are interested in doing both activities.

"Do both your freshman year while playing freshman ball," he said. "That's the easiest time to juggle both. After that, we deal with it on a case-by-case basis."

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter:@JamesSimpsonII

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Four Clear Fork students juggle football and band