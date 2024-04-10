Banchero and the Magic take on conference foe Milwaukee

Orlando Magic (46-33, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Orlando in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Bucks are 33-17 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.5 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Magic are 31-18 in conference play. Orlando has a 6-9 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 119.5 points per game the Bucks average are 11.1 more points than the Magic give up (108.4). The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Bucks allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won 112-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 24.4 points and seven assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Banchero is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Magic. Cole Anthony is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 47.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), MarJon Beauchamp: out (ankle), Jaylin Galloway: out (ankle).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.