Bamo Meïté questions his future at Marseille after witnessing violent attack on his teammates

In a week, Bamo Meïté (22) will officially become an Olympique de Marseille player with the club set to trigger their option on the FC Lorient loanee. However, already reports are suggesting that the centre-back is questioning his future at the club.

According to La Provence, Meïté has some doubts about remaining in the south after he witnessed the violent carjacking attempt on his teammates Faris Moumbagna (23) and Jean Onana (24) in late May.

Moumbagna’s car was shot at in an incident that happened not far from the Marseille training ground in the hours after the team arrived back to the city from their final game of the season away at Le Havre AC. Meïté was not targeted in the attack, but he was still disturbed by what he saw.

And the defender was clearly still processing the events when he spoke with Le Parisien. Meïté stated, “It was a shocking scene, I was scared, that’s obvious. Now, today, I’m trying to step back from this situation. We are top athletes, we should not be involved in this kind of thing. I don’t want to talk about it too much, even to those close to me.”

Despite this Meïté remains a key part of the Marseille hierarchy’s plans with president Pablo Longoria and his sporting advisor Medhi Benatia counting on him for the upcoming season as they look to let either or both Chancel Mbemba (29) and Samuel Gigot (30) leave.

GFFN | Nick Hartland