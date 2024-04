From his working relationships with John 'Yogi' Hughes and Mixu Paatelainen, to how his Easter Road move almost never happened, former centre-back Sol Bamba talks Hibs, management and moving from Paris to Dunfermline on the latest Sacked in the Morning.

Just click here to listen to the ex-Ivory Coast defender's chat with Amy Irons and Craig Levein - and don't forget to subscribe.