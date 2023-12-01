Bama vs. Georgia, Washington vs. Oregon and more Championship Weekend Predictions

While the Oklahoma Sooners finished their regular season at 10-2, they did not make it to the Big 12 Championship. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t games that matter to the Sooners this weekend.

For instance, the SMU Mustangs, a team Oklahoma beat, will take on the Tulane Green Wave. That matters because if SMU wins, they most likely will be ranked and represent the Group of Five in a New Year’s Six bowl game. That would go down as a ranked win for Oklahoma and boost their resume.

Also, if the Texas Longhorns win and then make the College Football Playoff, that could also boost Oklahoma’s resume and maybe get them into a New Year’s Six game as well. So, there is still a lot for Oklahoma fans to keep an eye on and cheer for this weekend.

So, let’s take a look at how I think the games will play out, and we’ll go in the order of when they will be played.

Conference USA Championship

The first game up is the Liberty Flames taking on the New Mexico State Aggies. Liberty comes in at No. 22 in the nation and undefeated.

New Mexico State hasn’t had a bad season either. They are 10-3 on the year. The Flames are favored by 11.5 points in this one. This could be a good matchup but ultimately I think the Flames will be too much.

Winner: Liberty

Pac-12 Championship

As a football junkie, I don’t think there is a game I’m more excited about this weekend than this one. It’s a battle between two top-five teams, with the winner most likely getting a berth in the playoff.

Washington sits at 12-0 with their first-ever undefeated regular season and Oregon sits at 11-1 with their only loss being at Washington by three where they missed a 43-yard field goal to tie it as time expired.

Winner: Oregon

Big 12 Championship

To kickoff our Saturday, we have the Big 12 Championship game as the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma State will probably have the best player on the field in Ollie Gordon.

But Texas brings in one of the best defenses and, more specifically, run defenses in the country. T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II have dominated offensive lines all season. Ultimately, this is just a big mismatch, but that’s why they play the game.

Winner: Texas

MAC Championship

The MAC Championship will see Miami (OH) take on Toledo. Toledo went 11-1 on the season, while Miami (OH) went 10-2 but had a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Ultimately, Peny Boone is the best player in this game, and I think they’ll rely on him to take them home.

Winner: Toledo

Mountain West Championship

Of all of the great games this weekend, this might be the worst of the bunch. Boise State comes in at 7-5 and UNLV at 9-3. If you want to see some good offense, though, I’d suggest turning this one on and watching how UNLV operates.

Their offensive coordinator was rumored to be considered for the Oklahoma job. They have a fun and innovative offense that should get it done here.

Winner: UNLV

SEC Championship

Oh, I can not wait for this one. The two-time reigning national champs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kirby Smart vs. his former boss, Nick Saban. What more could you ask for?

I don’t really know who to root for. On one hand, I want Alabama to win because I want to see how the committee handles Texas’ regular season win over them, assuming Texas wins as I predicted earlier. They would be sending a terrible message about the regular season if Alabama were to jump them.

On the other hand, I like watching Georgia. I would love to see them have a chance for a three-peat. But, while my heart says go with Georgia, my head says go for chaos.

Winner: Alabama

American Athletic Championship:

This is another sneaky fun game this weekend. Tulane and SMU matchup really well together, and it is a game Oklahoma fans should keep an eye on.

SMU has a great defense, but Tulane has a great offense. SMU will be without their starting quarterback which is going to make it tough for them to get the win.

Winner: Tulane

Sun Belt Championship

Troy and Appalachian State is another game fans of offense will love to watch. Both teams sling it all over the field and have two really good quarterbacks.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the running game. Troy has a 1300-yard rusher, and Appalachian State does not.

Winner: Troy

Big 10 Championship

A complete opposite of the last game because if you are a fan of offense, this is not a game you should watch. Iowa has one of the worst offenses in the country and Michigan has one of the best defenses.

Iowa has a great defense as well but Michigan has a really solid offense. Also, they get Jim Harbaugh back on their sideline. This one really shouldn’t be close.

Winner: Michigan

ACC Championship

It’s weird looking at this game and not seeing the Clemson Tigers in it, but that’s just how great Florida State has been and how big of a surprise Louisville has been.

This is such a tough game to predict because if Jordan Travis was playing, I think Florida State would probably win it fairly easily. Now, there are rumors the backup quarterback might also miss this game. This just feels like an upset waiting to happen.

Winner: Louisville

