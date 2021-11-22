Bama Report Card: Grading Alabama’s win over Arkansas

No. 2 Alabama squicked by Arkansas on Saturday 42-35 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide had multiple opportunities to put away the Razorbacks, but could simply not get out of their own way.

Mental miscues and self-inflicted mistakes continue to haunt the 2021 version of the Crimson Tide.

As usual, we are back with our report card on the Crimson Tide’s performance. Let’s get started!

First …the offense…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

For around 90% of the contest, the Alabama offense was incredible. Bryce Young threw for a single-game school record of 559 yards. Jameson Williams and John Metchie combined for 363 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. bullied his way for 122 yards on the ground.

But then there was the other 10% that almost proved to be costly. Alabama had two touchdowns called back on holding penalties, and Cameron Latu fumbled inside of the five-yard line. The missed opportunities left points off of the scoreboard.

Final Grade: A-

Next …the defense…

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The inconsistencies on the defensive side of the ball continued on Saturday against the Razorbacks. The Tide was stout against the run, allowing just 2.6 yards per carry to a very physical Arkansas rushing attack.

The Crimson Tide even did a good job of forcing the Razorbacks into third and fourth down situations. But Alabama could not get Arkansas off of the field. Arkansas went a combined 10-19 on third and fourth down.

Explosive plays in the passing game continued to haunt the Alabama secondary as well. Treylon Burks cooked the back-end to the tune of 179 yards and two touchdowns.

Final Grade: C-

Next …special teams…

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Special teams were once again a disaster for the Tide. Although it was a long attempt, Will Reichard left one short, costing the Tide three points. Alabama also had negative yards in punt returns with -2.

But that wasn’t the worst of it. Alabama allowed Arkansas to execute a fake field goal that went 32-yards for a Razorback touchdown that sparked a late comeback for the Hogs.

Final Grade: D

Finally …overall grade…

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

In the big scheme of things, Alabama was able to get the win and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Although the Tide had plenty to be happy about offensively, Alabama still left a lot of points on the field and that is something you simply can’t do against the elite of college football.

Defensively, Alabama continues to smother the run but allowing numerous explosive pass plays could prove fatal. It is never good when your special teams unit allows a touchdown either.

Overall Alabama did what they had to do to win but this team has yet to show its killer instinct and it’s probably time to wonder if they even have it in them.

Final Overall Grade: C+

