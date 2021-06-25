BAMA BEAT: Bama Beat mailbag 6.24.21 (Ep.407)
Clint Lamb with Roll Tide Wire takes mailbag questions from Alabama fans on this week’s episode. Some of the top questions include:
How many running backs will be in the Crimson Tide’s rotation?
Clint’s top 5 returning rushers in the SEC?
Which game should fans be most excited to see now that stadiums are back at full capacity?
All that and more!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.
More Football!
Alabama football countdown: 71 days until kickoff
Alabama lands commitment from 2022 3-star ATH Amari Niblack
Alabama football countdown: 72 days until kickoff