‘Bama on ‘Bama: Jaylen Waddle makes Eddie Jackson look silly with nasty move

Jaylen Waddle hasn’t even played a single snap in the NFL yet, but here he is making headlines for making an opposing team’s defender look silly with an elusive move off the line.

Today, the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins had a joint practice, and players from opposing teams were lined up on each other.

One matchup was Waddle against Bears safety, and fellow former member of the Crimson Tide, Eddie Jackson.

Waddle fakes left, stutter steps, then breaks right to make the catch, leaving Jackson with his hips facing the wrong way, rendering him unable to make a play on the ball.

