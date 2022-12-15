Bam Knight gives Jets 10th Pepsi Rookie of the Week win

If anything, the rookies for the New York Jets are certainly bringing home the hardware and putting a big smile on the face of general manager Joe Douglas.

On the heels of rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, running back Bam Knight won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for Week 14.

That gives the Jets three straight wins and an incredible ten wins overall of the award this season. The Green Bay Packers are the only other team to have had players win the award in multiple weeks.

The other nominees for Week 14 were 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco, Texans safety Jalen Pitre, Jaguars DL Travon Walker and Patriots CB Marcus Jones.

Pepsi Rookie of the Week Winners

Week 1 – Jahan Dotson, Commanders

Week 2 – Garrett Wilson, Jets

Week 3 – Romeo Doubs, Packers

Week 4 – Breece Hall, Jets

Week 5 – Sauce Gardner, Jets

Week 6 – Breece Hall, Jets

Week 7 – Sauce Gardner, Jets

Week 8 – Garrett Wilson, Jets

Week 9 – Sauce Gardner, Jets

Week 10 – Christian Watson, Packers

Week 11 – Aidan Hutchinson, Lions

Week 12 – Garrett Wilson, Jets

Week 13 – Garrett Wilson, Jets

Week 14 – Bam Knight, Jets

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire