Bam! Adebayo's block the talk of the town

We got to witness two incredible playoff games on Tuesday night as the Heat took a 1-0 lead on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Nuggets stunned the Clippers to advance to the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers. If you missed last night’s action because you were doing something fun, I’d suggest checking out Bam Adebayo’s block, Jimmy Butler’s go-ahead ‘And 1” and highlight reels from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. What a night of bubble hoops!

Heat 117, Celtics 114 overtime – Heat lead ECF 1-0 – I’m not really sure what to even say about this game, as it was a pretty epic Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Bam Adebayo blocked Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt with his left hand with 2.5 seconds left in overtime in what is being called one of the best blocks in NBA history. I told my son, immediately, that it was the best block I’ve ever seen, while Magic Johnson, Scott Van Pelt and Tim Legler, along with countless others, were also in agreement. The fact the right-handed Bam blocked a strong dunk attempt with his left hand is just incredible, and to see the two never even came close to making body-to-body contact was even more amazing. And when you look at Bam’s stat line of 18 points, six boards, nine assists, a steal and two blocks, he was easily the player of the game.

Jimmy Butler didn’t do much in the first half but turned it on in the fourth quarter. He hit a huge 3-pointer to give the Heat a 106-105 lead with 22 seconds left and then hit a pretty incredible ‘And 1’ over Jayson Tatum to give the Heat a 116-114 lead with 12 seconds left, which turned out to be the game-winning shot just before Bam’s amazing block. Jimmy hasn’t been a DFS dynamo, but he’s come through in the clutch for the Heat, time and time again. Butler has scored just 20, 17, 17, 30 and 13 points in his last five playoff games. And the Heat have won four of those games.

Tyler Herro hit a couple huge 3-pointers late, cutting the Celtics’ lead to three points with three minutes to go with one of them, and then cutting their lead to 105-103 with just a minute remaining with another one. Herro finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two 3-pointers in 40 minutes off the bench, and the only disappointing thing about his line is that he didn’t get the last assist for the triple-double. Duncan Robinson started but played just 17 minutes, hitting 2-of-7 shots, so Herro stepped up and made things happen for the Heat.

Jae Crowder went off for 22 points, five rebounds, a steal, two blocks and five 3-pointers on 7-of-11 shooting. One of his 3-pointers came at a key moment and he also had a huge block on Kemba Walker that changed the game. Crowder doesn’t get a lot of love, but he’s a huge part of what the Heat are doing and looks like a fine DFS value play every night.

Goran Dragic went off for 29 points, seven boards, four assists, a block and three 3-pointers to lead the Heat in scoring and I can’t say enough about how good he’s been in these playoffs. He’s a free agent when this is over, but he’s as important to the Heat as any player right now. I play him every time the Heat are playing.

The Heat play as a true team, just like the Nuggets and the Celtics. The Clippers were upended because of chemistry issues, and the Lakers may have similar issues, but the Heat, Nuggets and Celtics are firing on all teamwork cylinders right now.

The Celtics got 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers from Jayson Tatum on 10-of-24 shooting, but he had an airball from downtown with the game on the line, had his game-tying dunk attempt blocked by Adebayo and missed the game-tying 3-pointer on the game’s final play. Tatum might be the best two-way player in the league right now, but he’s probably going to have to find a way to get his teammates more involved down the stretch going forward.

Marcus Smart went off for 26 points and six triples in 43 minutes as his streaky play continues. He’s been very good over his last three games, but Gordon Hayward (ankle) is close to a return, which could negatively impact Smart in DFS. Either way, Smart has been fun to use in fantasy over the last few games and I’m not really afraid to use him, even if Hayward is back.

