Bam Adebayo on injury: “I’m good,” expects to play in Game 5 Friday

In the final minutes of Miami’s Game 4 win, while Tyler Hero was knocking down shots and Jimmy Butler was getting to the line, Miami‘s Bam Adebayo was dealing with an injury, walking around holding his wrist, his arm dragging. He had gotten tangled up with Daniel Theis under the basket and clearly injured something.

The questions raised post game were about what happened, how serious it was, and could Adebayo be out for Game 5 on Friday? There was nothing official from the team but it looks like he will play, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press and Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Ok. The Bam story. He got dinged up in Game 3, got it aggravated tonight, he will get treatment, sources tell AP that he is fine and is playing Friday. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 24, 2020





Bam Adebayo on wrist, "I'm good." Said he just twisted it. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 24, 2020





Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4, and his play is critical to Miami’s game plan against Boston. His ability to protect the rim at one end, then come out high to set screens and pull Theis out of the paint on the other end, is at the heart of what the Heat want to do in this series. If he is even slowed in Game 5 it is an advantage for Boston.

This time of year, and with the Heat one game away from the NBA Finals, no chance he sits if he can at all play.

