Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic listed as doubtful for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Any odds of a shocking reversal in the NBA Finals for the Miami Heat, currently down 2-0 in the series, just became a bit slimmer.

Heat center Bam Adebayo (neck strain) and guard Goran Dragic (plantar tear) were both listed as doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday’s injury report, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. Adebayo and Dragic have already missed Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers after exiting Game 1 with injuries.

Both players are key parts of the Miami offense, and Adebayo would be a massive loss for the Heat’s defense in the paint. Adebayo was a first-time All-Star during the regular season with 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, while Dragic ranked second on the team with 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Without Adebayo and Dragic last game, the Lakers rolled through the Heat for a 124-114 win. It now seems likely the Heat will have to try avoiding a 3-0 hole while again missing both players.

Bam Adebayo said he planned to play in Game 3

Adebayo told Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes that he planned to return for Game 3, but the Heat training staff might have disagreed judging from the doubtful designation.

“Yes, I believe I’ll be in the lineup,” Adebayo said. “I’m feeling better. I believe I’ll play.”

Adebayo had been designated active for Game 2, but Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported that the player insisted on being active so he could communicate with teammates during the game without having to wear a mask.

