Bam Adebayo flexes in fourth-quarter comeback to send Miami Heat to NBA Finals

His Miami Heat down six early in the fourth quarter, All-Star center Bam Adebayo flexed on the Boston Celtics, finishing with a career-high 32 points in a 125-113 victory to close the Eastern Conference finals.

Miami opens the NBA Finals on Wednesday against old friend LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers.

“That’s a great storyline, right?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on the ESPN broadcast. “Can you let us enjoy this for a little bit right now? This is hard to do. It’s hard to get to this point, and I want our guys to recognize that, acknowledge it, enjoy it for at least tonight, and then we’ll get on to that tomorrow.”

The Celtics, who led in the fourth quarter of each of the six games, took their last lead of the series with 6:53 remaining in Game 6, because Adebayo scored or assisted on his team’s next 11 points — the last of which came on a feed to Duncan Robinson for a three-pointer that pushed Miami’s lead to 107-102.

Adebayo was the catalyst for a 26-6 run over a seven-minute stretch that transformed a 96-90 fourth-quarter deficit into an insurmountable 116-102 advantage with 2:40 left. With the game slipping away and the season hanging in the balance, Boston missed four straight threes, sandwiched around a turnover, and capped by a missed technical free throw. It would have been an astonishing collapse for a Celtics team that had scrapped its way to the lead, if they had not already blown bigger fourth-quarter leads in the series.

Adebayo added 14 rebounds and five assists to his 32 points. Miami got double-digit scoring from five others, including an unlikely 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting (4-4 3P) from 36-year-old trade acquisition Andre Iguodala, the former Golden State Warriors swingman who will make his sixth straight Finals appearance.

