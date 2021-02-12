Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets, 02/11/2021
Vita Vea and Kevin Minter wore matching T-shirts with Brady's infamous photo from the 2000 NFL Draft combine at the Bucs' Super Bowl victory parade.
Five talking points from the Australian Open on Thursday:
The paper later changed the headline
The situation between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has escalated quickly, with Wilson clearly not happy and with the team reportedly not happy that Wilson is displaying his unhappiness in a public setting. So where does it go from here? Wilson apparently has not yet asked for a trade, but it could be moving [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked about his not-so-GOAT gait on Twitter.
Jordan Spieth is making some noise again on the PGA Tour, this time with a hole-out for eagle at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.
After LaMelo Ball did not see the court in the fourth quarter vs. Memphis, head coach James Borrego explained the reasoning for his benching
Stephen Curry reacts to Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry's historic stat line.
Trade talks seem to be heating up.
Make up to break up? ESPN thinks that while the Cowboys are saying all the right things, in the end it will be another failed negotiating session.
Dak Prescott's franchise tag drama continues in Dallas; the free agency period could also bring cornerback and defensive line help.
Something happened between Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu before halftime of Super Bowl LV. That something was captured by NFL Films microphones. That something won’t be revealed by NFL Films. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-house production company won’t be disclosing the content of the exchange [more]
Bryant is under contract for $19.5 million in 2021 and set to hit free agency after the season, meaning his situation is not dissimilar from the one with Francisco Lindor earlier this offseason.
Aric Almirola won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night to put a Ford from flagship Stewart-Haas Racing in the second row of NASCAR's season-opening spectacular. Almirola held off a charge from Joey Logano, who pulled alongside Almirola on the final lap of the first 150-mile race at Daytona International Speedway. Christopher Bell waffled briefly on which driver he wanted to push and first seemed to choose Logano before dipping down behind Almirola.
In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LV, linebacker Shaq Barrett made it clear that he wants to stay with the Buccaneers. Four days later, Barrett added an objective that could prompt him to leave Tampa Bay. Barrett wants to get paid. “I’m most definitely looking forward to getting a long-term deal done,” Barrett told [more]
Anthony Davis, bothered by tendinitis in his Achilles' heel, could be a game time decision when the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
The Chicago Bears make a move for a quarterback in Todd McShay's latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.
Here's the latest look around the NFL at some mock draft options for the Eagles at No. 6. By Dave Zangaro
Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory, including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders' attempts in the shootout. Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining.
The Warriors finished last in the standings and the Lakers won the championship last season.