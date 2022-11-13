Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/12/2022
Klay Thompson made a promise Sunday night that, if kept, will thin the packs of wolves coming after Stephen Curry.
After the Harden deal, think the 76ers and Nets want to do business again?
L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke gives his take on the 75 greatest players in Lakers history.
The temperature on Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's seat is heating up after Sunday's alarming loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
In a meeting of teams that once seemed destined to meet in the NBA Finals, Anthony Davis scores 37 points for the Lakers in a 116-103 win over the Nets.
Complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Houston Open.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis got some love from team owner Vivek Ranadive following a big win over the Golden State Warriors.
Mitch Richmond still is hurt by the Warriors' decision to trade him and break up Run TMC -- especially when he sees what Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have accomplished together on the court.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
There is an old adage in the NBA that suggests the higher one climbs in the player rankings, the harder it is to reach the next stratosphere, and the level-up from star-level performer to superstardom is hardest of all.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The LIV controversy continues to light fires across the golfing world with Australia the latest battleground as politicians clash over the news that Adelaide will stage an event next year on the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Warriors had Golden 1 Center looking like Chase Center in the first quarter, but an early electric start fell apart in their 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]