Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2021
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/29/2021
MIAMI (AP) Bam Adebayo walked off the court after the gold-medal game at the Tokyo Olympics back in August, proudly having draped the U.S. flag over his shoulders, and asked a question on his way toward the winning locker room. The Heat hang banners to commemorate when members of the team win Olympic gold medals, and Adebayo's was unveiled Friday night in a ceremony at halftime of Miami's game against the Charlotte Hornets. ''Mission accomplished,'' Adebayo said.
MIAMI (AP) Miami was leading the NBA in scoring defense, Charlotte was leading in scoring offense. Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled and the Heat held on late to beat the Hornets 114-99 on Friday night. Tyler Herro scored 26 points off the bench for Miami, which wasted most of a 26-point first-half lead.
There was a key missed call late in the Warriors' loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday that could have affected the outcome.
Nets owner Joe Tsai discussed the team decision to not have Kyrie Irving play due to NYC COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The Warriors did the expected Friday by picking up the contract options for Jordan Poole and James Wiseman.
Draymond Green can bring the ball up court with excessive urgency.
Joe Lacob, just like the rest of us, is eagerly awaiting the return of Klay Thompson.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley provided further proof as to why the NBA's officiating changes were necessary.
Steph Curry played just 4:32 in the fourth quarter, below his normal six minutes.
Did Steve Kerr's decision to rest Steph Curry cost the Warriors a win?
Yet I continue to hear that nothing has changed - to this point - when it comes to a potential Dragić relocation. The Raptors are surely still hopeful that a yet-to-materialize trade market does develop. Dragić is earning $19.4 million in the final ...
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
Nets Daily: In exclusive interview with Joe Tsai, Nets owner tells NetsDaily, "I have all the patience in the world with Kyrie. He's on the roster, just not on the court." Tsai said he's had "multiple conversations" with Irving but he's tried not to ...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel discussed how the team collapsed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The photo was taken just weeks after then-Blackhawks player Kyle Beach accused Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in May 2010.
It was a dream come true for Leonid Stanislavskyi, a Guinness World Record holder thought to be the world's oldest competitive tennis player.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives the latest update on Ben Simmons' future status.
Norman is a perfect guinea pig for the Saudis—a PGA Tour member who can test the legality of a ban in court while having nothing at stake.
James Harden would love to be scoring like his old self, be he believes it isn't possible at the moment.