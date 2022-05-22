Bam Adebayo: Celtics woke a fire up in all of us after Game 2

Bam Adebayo hints at Heat's motivation for Game 3 bounce back vs. C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may have inadvertently lit a fire under the Miami Heat with their runaway win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following a bounce back performance from the Heat in Game 3 to retake a lead in the series, Miami center Bam Adebayo said that the Celtics "woke a fire up in all of us" after blowing doors in a 127-102 decision on South Beach on Thursday.

"Well, in the previous game, everybody knows they beat us like we stole something," Adebayo said. "That should wake anybody up, getting beat like that at home. From our point of view, that says it all."

Adebayo in particular responded well in Game 3, which the Heat won, 109-103, holding off the Celtics after initially taking a lead as large as 26 points in the first half. Following two quiet performances to begin the series, Adebayo had a team-high 31 points on 15 of 22 shooting -- he attempted only one 3-point shot -- with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals while finishing as a team-best plus-17.

True, the breakout performance for Adebayo came with Boston's starting center, Robert Williams III, sidelined with an ongoing issue with his left knee. Whatever the circumstances, the Celtics are going to need to extinguish Adebayo to have a shot at getting back into the series in Game 4.

"This was brewing from last game," Heat guard Max Struss added after scoring 16 points, including a 4 for 7 showing from 3-point range. "We got embarrassed at home. We had a bad taste in our mouths. So, we wanted to come out from the jump and show that we were here and were going to keep fighting."