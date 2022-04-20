Bam Adebayo on call with Draymond Green after media comments by Green: What the f—? Do you not watch me play?

For Draymond Green, the exposure has been exhilarating. But it can also be tricky, particularly when he offends his peers. For instance, a few months ago, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was livid after listening to Green’s podcast because he wasn’t named as a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year. So Bam Adebayo gave Green a call. “He was like, ‘What the f—, you mean nobody has solidified themselves as Defensive Player of the Year?'” Green recalled. “‘Do you not watch me play?'”

Source: FOX Sports @ FoxSports.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Exclusive: As the first active NBA player hired as an analyst for TNT, Draymond Green has to rip players — and then face them on the court.

It’s no easy task.

foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 12:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Remember that bench flare up between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in November? The context of it illustrates an area of Poole’s in-season growth theathletic.com/3259021/2022/0… – 12:05 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The budding Jordan Poole, Draymond Green offensive connection is another sign of Poole’s in-season growth. A look at the evolution of it. theathletic.com/3259021/2022/0… – 9:40 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Hawks are shooting 26% from the field with Gabe Vincent and Bam Adebayo defending in the series

9 of 34 – 9:08 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 115-105 victory over the Hawks:sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Enough at the close to get it done.

2. Jimmy Butler as good as it gets.

3. Bam Adebayo again limited.

4. More from Trae Young, but not enough.

5. Hawks add John Collins to mix. – 8:20 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Can Heat sustain with these versions of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:05 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo back in the game with four fouls. His first action since exiting with 10:38 left in the third quarter. – 9:35 PM

Story continues

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo called for his fourth foul with 10:38 left in the third quarter. Caleb Martin in. – 9:00 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Fourth foul for Bam Adebayo. 10:38 left in the third quarter. Massive for the Hawks. – 8:59 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

A great problem is shaping up, and Draymond signaled what’s coming for Poole. Not the first time Draymond has mentioned this. pic.twitter.com/eHyQq5c4L0 – 4:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

“The engine is Curry. And now you’re seeing maybe twin engines.” — Bob Myers

“That’s a different beast.” — Draymond Green

On Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, and how the pupil becoming good enough to roll with the teacher is so potent for the Warriors

https://t.co/geNwRWnjds pic.twitter.com/a6AqzUMPVb – 3:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson says he’s right there with Heat’s late-arriving crowds at FTX Arena. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Robinson on his shooting regimen; Bam Adebayo moves past snub; Udonis Haslem plans grants to Miami-based minority-owned small businesses. – 2:23 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The #Warriors have taken a 2-0 series lead after defeating the #Nuggets 126-106 last night!

@Amin Elhassan explains why Draymond Green’s defense has been the biggest reason why #DubNation pic.twitter.com/lSntkSUqCT – 2:00 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Draymond Green gave Nikola Jokic the bye bye bye wave after he got ejected last night. He had a good time in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/k5k9Hb6394 – 1:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat’s Bam Adebayo, who was listed as questionable with a left quad contusion, said he’s playing tonight. Said other NBA players have sent him support for not being a Defensive Player of Year finalist. But he’s moving on, focused on Game 2. – 12:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jokic when defended by Draymond this series:

9-28 FG (32%)

0-8 3P

3 AST

3 TOV

Draymond only had one shooting foul against him. pic.twitter.com/HiSZCZ5AAc – 11:55 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Bam Adebayo (quad contusion) might be ‘questionable’ on the Heat’s injury report for Game 2 against the Hawks, but he left no doubt as to his actual status: ‘I’m playing.’ – 11:41 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Draymond Green gave his two cents on Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:25 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Bam Adebayo wasn’t among the the three finalists for DPOY. Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:58 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll with honest thoughts on Game 2:

-I think Malone messed up the rotations in the second quarter that prompted a Warriors run

-I think Jokić was completely stifled by Draymond Green

-I think the Nuggets are cooked, unless… denverstiffs.com/2022/4/19/2303… – 4:10 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Warriors play an immaculate 3rd quarter, win Game 2 behind Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green take a 2-0 series lead.

FULL VIDEOS:

CURRY: https://t.co/KzSsP4tmEr

STEVE KERR: https://t.co/Okke9ru2is

POOLE: https://t.co/3db5LvW5zq

GREEN: https://t.co/Y0gBAO6bIg pic.twitter.com/VrBrLDp9aL – 3:15 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Draymond held Jokić to 3/13 FG in Game 2.

6/15 in Game 1.

He really is the best defender of this generation. It’s insane. – 2:34 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry on if Draymond Green guarding Nikola Jokic: “Draymond loves a challenge. We understand we’re not going to shut Jokic out.” – 2:02 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green talked about Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole starting together.

“The thing about the playoffs is every series takes on a life of its own. Every series requires different matchups and different adjustments. At some point, I’m sure they will be starting together.” – 1:45 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green on the Defensive Player of the Year winner:

“I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart.” – 1:31 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond: “I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart.” – 1:29 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on the DPOY award: “I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart. That’s a guy I respect as a defender. Well deserved.” – 1:29 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

When asked if it matters who starts, Draymond said that eventually Steph will be back in the starting five. He followed that up with: “Ultimately, Jordan (Poole)’s gonna have to start, too.” – 1:28 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green: “There were times in that game when it felt just like Oracle (Arena).” – 1:27 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

“There were times during that game where it felt just like Oracle.” -Draymond on the crowd tonight. – 1:27 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green reminding that Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup soon, but: “Ultimately, Jordan (Poole) gonna have to start, too.”

“Steve can figure that one out.” – 1:27 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green: “Ultimately, we got to have Steph Curry in the lineup. We’re not trying to keep Steph in the 6th man role. But ultimately Jordan has to start, too.” – 1:26 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors’ Draymond Green on his petition to change the Most Improved Player award now that Jordan Poole didn’t make it: “It’s coming.” – 1:23 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green on the three-guard lineup: “It’s a passer’s paradise for me. … Those three guys out there at the same time, for me as a passer, that’s heaven.” – 1:22 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green: “We took the punch right on the chin. We responded and pretty much took control of the game.” – 1:22 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

“Jesus!” Draymond Green said when he looked at the boxscore at the podium. I asked him what number he was looking at. It was Steph Curry’s plus-32. – 1:21 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing pic.twitter.com/wLOovFW12h – 1:19 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond comes up to the podium, looks at the box score and says “Jesus!” @Kendra Andrews asks what number jumped out. “A plus-32 for Steph. That’s incredible,” he replied. – 1:19 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr said he didn’t even look at Draymond Green’s stat line tonight. He didn’t need to.

“He dominated that game. This guy is just one of the most unique and powerful and impactful players I’ve ever seen.” – 1:04 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said don’t look at the stat sheet because Draymond Green absolutely dominated the game tonight. – 1:03 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on the three-guard lineup: “We’ve played like this for many years. … Klay, Steph and Draymond are incredibly comfortable playing this style. … I never envisioned Jordan playing this well.” – 1:02 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “Don’t look at the stat sheet, because it doesn’t mean anything. Draymond dominated that game.” – 1:01 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr believed this was Jordan Poole’s best game. And Draymond Green: “He dominated that game.” – 1:00 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

just some clips from Draymond Green’s masterful defensive performance against Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/GOonfIzFX4 – 12:57 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Stephen Curry sinks the Warriors’ 17th 3-pointer of the night, giving him 32 points in the game, and Draymond Green just can’t help but catch the vibe and dance during the timeout. pic.twitter.com/s7cv9b09YA – 12:35 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green is out at the free throw line dancing during a timeout. Yeah. – 12:30 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This is such an atrocious matchup for Denver. Nobody who can punish GSW small guards. Draymond one of 2 best guys in the league on Jokic. No defensive guards, and Jokic’s PnR defense as a huge liability against the shooters. – 12:30 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Look at Draymond Green’s reaction as soon as Jokic got ejected. He was letting him know which way he can go. pic.twitter.com/gnCFE1IQSj – 12:29 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

draymond built his defensive reputation up to a point where he gets defensive non-calls even when he’s going up against an mvp – 12:28 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic gets ejected. Draymond Green celebrates and sends him off as soon as the referees makes the call. pic.twitter.com/0W8HtyOl5p – 12:28 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Nikola Jokic ejected. He’s needed 45 shots for his 51 points in this series. Warriors have done about as good a job on him as you can. Draymond Green has led the stand. Warriors are a +45 in Jokic’s minutes in this series. – 12:27 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Jokic is extremely upset, feeling like Draymond consistently has his arms forward and makes contact on the arm when he goes into his hook shot. No chance he wasn’t getting ejected with that reaction, and he had to know that. – 12:24 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

the wave from Draymond as Jokic picks up the T that boots him – 12:24 AM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Draymond been locking Jokic up – 12:22 AM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Klay scored 8 straight for the Dubs, then a Draymond steal led to a Curry layup and the Nuggets call timeout. andddd as I type this, Steph nails a three and he’s fouled. Relentless waves of scoring coming at the Nuggets. – 11:57 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

There was some type of altercation just now on the Denver bench during a timeout. Draymond Green trolled by walking out to midcourt and hyping up the crowd. – 11:50 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Looks like something is happening on the Denver bench. Draymond Green responded by coming out to half court to rev up the crowd – 11:48 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

After Golden State calls timeout as Nuggets mount a little run, Draymond Green and other Warriors walk onto the court and wave their hands in the air to get the fans going. – 11:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green calling for the Warriors crowd to cheer even louder. He’s eager for the Warriors to put this game away well before it ends. – 11:48 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nuggets starting to slow down the Warriors halfcourt offense with effective topsiding off the ball. But that’s much more effective with both Looney and Draymond out there. – 11:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic picks up two fouls in 78 seconds and is up to three. Heady play by Draymond forcing it at Joker on the break. – 11:36 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

22-8. That’s the run, as Looney replaces Draymond – 11:14 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The other day Draymond Green asked what the defensive identity of the Warriors small-ball lineup was going to be. So far tonight, they’ve forced Denver to go 1-of-6 from the floor, into a shot clock violation and stripped Nikola Jokic of the ball. – 11:14 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Draymond is 6-7 and defending an MVP/monster like Jokic in the post and folks still wanna clown him bc he’s not a prolific scorer or suggest he’s replaceable? Ok 🙄 – 11:11 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

After Draymond was called for his second foul, Draymond mockingly imitated Jokic’s flailing motion – 11:06 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Draymond knew exactly what play they were running to duck in Gordon, so he took Gordon instead of Jokic and then flopped to draw the offensive foul when Gordon tried to postup. – 11:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

If the Warriors are in the mood to go on a run against the Nuggets, they just need to put Steph, Klay, Poole, Wiggins and Draymond on the floor together. – 11:04 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond Green is fired up, and the crowd is loving it. – 11:04 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Klay/Steph join Draymond, Wiggs, JP for last 6 minutes of the half – 11:00 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

We have a Draymond vs Cousins situation on the floor…. – 10:56 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Nikola Jokic has 8 points and 5 rebounds in the first 5:28 for the Nuggets. He gets tied up with Draymond Green under the rim and still gets the offensive rebound and bucket here. pic.twitter.com/iMfyRvCcVb – 10:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Really rough start for Aaron Gordon. Gets burned twice by Poole and looks shaky, at best, on offense. Draymond sagged way, way off him on the 3-point line. – 10:19 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Step Curry is coming off the bench again.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are starting. – 9:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry is coming off the bench tonight again, I’m told. Same starters: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. – 9:32 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Draymond Green’s absence from the DPOY conversation can be blamed on one number: 29. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr says he thinks Draymond Green’s 46 games played this season is the main reason why he didn’t get consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. Kerr says Draymond rather win playoff games than an award even though he knows it would’ve meant a great deal to win it – 8:20 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kerr said he thinks Draymond Green didn’t get more love in DPOY just because he didn’t play more games. “He was on course to win the award, for sure. The injury unfortunately derailed that.” – 8:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So in the end, Bam Adebayo places fourth in voting for NBA‘s defensive award, with Marcus Smart with more than twice as many votes. pic.twitter.com/VHYtNEVTFI – 7:43 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Marcus Smart was named Defensive Player of the Year on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Bam Adebayo blamed TV time – not his games missed – as the reason he didn’t receive more votes for the award es.pn/3jWvFSd – 7:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo finished fourth in DPOY voting and actually had more first-place votes than third-place Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/yaAq4JkEO1 – 7:10 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Boston’s Marcus Smart (257 points) named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (202) second, Utah’s Rudy Gobert (136) third and Miami’s Bam Adebayo (128) fourth. – 7:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:31 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Bam Adebayo is on the Heat’s injury report with a quad contusion and is questionable for Game 2 against Atlanta Tuesday. – 5:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) and P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) all listed as questionable for Game 2.

Gabe Vincent is probable to play with toe injury. – 4:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable for tomorrow

But as we know, that tag won’t hold them back – 4:35 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Heat are listing Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion) as questionable to play in Game 2 against the Hawks tomorrow night. – 4:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:

Questionable:

Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion

Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain

Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain

Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain

PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain

Probable:

Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion – 4:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Watch some of the Heat’s best defensive plays from game 1

But don’t watch the plays

Just watch Bam Adebayo

In. Every. Single. Clip. pic.twitter.com/TIxqT2xSBM – 3:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.

Paul George missed an elimination game.

“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:11 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Bam Adebayo on not being included in Defensive Player of the Year discussion #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Bam Adebayo feeling disrespected over Defensive Player snub, and his “stunned” coach. agrees. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t know what people are watching.” – 1:37 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Aaron Gordon shot 3/10 in Game 1, but he’s fine. His Game 2 checklist:

– Post ups vs. Draymond are tough. Draymond is super strong. Get AG moving in DHO or P&R, where he can gain a leverage advantage

⁃ Punish the matchup vs. Klay when GSW goes small

⁃ Keep taking open shots pic.twitter.com/rfQEdN7H3m – 1:12 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

My one prediction for the #NBAPlayoffs tonight: Nikola Jokic will be trying to score through the bodies/faces of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, and a tooth will be lost. Here’s hoping Kevon gets some loonies from the tooth fairy. – 1:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo said he feels the Heat doesn’t get as much national love because people don’t want to talk about undrafted players. – 12:48 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo says he didn’t know he wasn’t a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:

“Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do.”

Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD – 12:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo said he deleted social media and just found out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo calls it “disrespectful.” – 12:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.” – 12:43 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

“I’m just really stunned that Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens his post-practice media session Monday be lamenting the voting for DPOY – 12:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said he’s “stunned” Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. – 12:34 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green on the Poole-Klay-Curry-Wiggins-Green lineup: “What’s going to be that group’s identity on the defensive end?”

Kerr: “We need Wiggs to rebound. We can’t foul. If we don’t foul, we can get out and run.”

Draymond: “It has to speed people up.”

Full soundbites pic.twitter.com/3TYDmqioCH – 12:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Draymond Green perfectly summed up what has separated this Celtics team from years past after the team’s Game 1 win over the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:52 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the chess match between draymond green and nikola jokic is my favorite thing in the world right now: si.com/nba/2022/04/18… – 8:58 AM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

New edition of THE LIST on game one. 11 clips.

✅ Losing the easy part

✅ Attacking the Warriors when Draymond guards Jokic

✅ All eyes on AG

thednvr.com/the-denver-nug… – 1:58 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors’ Draymond Green fears Nikola Jokic “will come out with a vengeance” in Game 2 on.nba.com/3xyoY0K – 1:25 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Hawks were 1 for 10 from the field today when Bam Adebayo was defending – 9:05 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Minute break for Caruso – 8:44 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Moment changer. Zach 4th. Cut it to 4. Game changer – 8:12 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Chicago used the challenge already? If not…. Wow!! – 8:12 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nuggets coach Michael Malone loves hearing about Draymond Green’s fear that Nikola Jokic “will come out with a vengeance.” pic.twitter.com/3AVHk9oXbO – 7:55 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

In light of Jordan Poole not being named a finalist for the Most Improved Player award, he is what Draymond Green said regarding Poole’s candidacy and the award in general today after practice: pic.twitter.com/AnHX3oAd5e – 6:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green preemptively said he will start a petition on https://t.co/VhIZInXO9W to change the name of the ‘Most Improved Player’ award if Jordan Poole isn’t selected. Draymond’s explanation pic.twitter.com/cEhHj8SdWf – 6:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year remain in play for Heat. But Bam Adebayo snubbed as finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, yet to win the award. – 6:32 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Biggest snubs for NBA awards finalists

-Bam Adebayo as defensive player of the year finalist

-Ime Udoka as coach of the year finalist

-Jordan Poole as most improved player of the year finalist

#NBA #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2kifLp8PwS – 6:31 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Very surprised Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t a finalist for defensive player; Jordan Poole’s late run at most improved was too late, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Mfcrt0AFiC – 6:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo not a finalist for DPOY

Wild

But a chip has just been added to a certain guys shoulder in the middle of a potential playoff run – 6:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.

Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. – 6:10 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special! – 6:08 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Draymond on Jokic’s compliments on his defense in Game 1:

“I think most people will be like, Oh man, that’s great. I feel like he’s going to try to come out and give me 40, 15, and 15 next game. So how I feel is he’s pissed off, and he’s coming back with a vengeance tomorrow.” – 5:19 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “I feel like he’s gonna come out and try to give me 40, 15 and 15 next Game. I feel like he’s pissed off and coming back with a vengeance.”

Full detailed Draymond soundbite on the challenge of defending Jokic pic.twitter.com/XHv4TCd0MH – 5:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s podcast: “I don’t listen to his podcast. I listen to him everyday.” Kerr very supportive of Draymond pursuing the projects because he has remained committed to his job – 5:02 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “He’s the MVP for a reason. He’s possibly the MVP again, we don’t know yet, for a reason…When I’m guarding him, I’m also playing chess. It’s a lot of different games within the game that you have to play against a guy that’s that smart.” – 4:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “I feel like he’s going to try and come out and give me 40, 15 and 15 next game…He’s pissed off and he’s coming back with vengeance tomorrow.” – 4:48 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic: “He’s pissed off and coming back for a vengeance tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/FwotNCJvBR – 4:45 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond shared how much he enjoys his podcast and how much he prepares for it. He says long term, “I want to be bigger in media than I was in basketball.” Draymond wants to build a media empire and “win all the awards you can win.” – 4:45 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond on Jokic: “I feel like he’s going to come back and try to get 40, 15 and 15. … Incredible, incredible player. Very, very TOUGH guard.” – 4:44 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Draymond on Jokic: “I feel like he’s going to come back and try to get 40, 15 and 15. … Incredible, incredible player. Very, very touch guard.” – 4:43 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green says his goal after basketball is to build a media empire. He wants to be bigger in that space than he ever was at basketball. – 4:42 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Draymond quipped Steph Curry was the best player to ever come off the bench. He said a defense has to start one way and then go “oh sh*t!” when Steph comes in. TBD if Steph comes off the bench in Game 2. – 4:37 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green explains how he’s “at peace” internally during the playoffs while still showing his fiery self on the court pic.twitter.com/gjxE7uIaAh – 4:31 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Draymond Green breaks down the Warriors’ defense on Jokic and the team’s three-guard lineup with Curry, Klay and Poole pic.twitter.com/9pSMvtzleV – 4:18 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green on the Warriors’ Game 1 victory over the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/XqYCjH8JiO – 4:17 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Can we call the new Warriors death lineup “The Beach Boys”?

Splash Bros

Poole

Wiggins shares “Wi” with Wilson bros

Draymond brings the baritone.

California connection.

Five players moving in harmony, making sweet music and bringing good vibrations. – 2:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Masterclass of a half from Bam Adebayo defensively so far

Takes it right out of Trae’s hand – 1:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo has passed Ray Allen for 13th on the Heat All-Time Playoffs points list. – 1:52 PM

More on this storyline

Jon Krawczynski: Why does Anthony Edwards enjoy Memphis so much? “Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 16, 2022

Duane Rankin: “When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 15, 2022

Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Pat Bev trying to get under his skin: “You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking NO smoke.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 14, 2022