Baltimore woman to attempt 24-mile swim from Chesapeake Bay to Inner Harbor

A Baltimore woman will attempt to swim from the Chesapeake Bay up the Patapsco River and into the Inner Harbor next month.

Artist and ultra-marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey said she doesn’t think anybody has ever tried the 24-mile stretch, which will double as a celebration of clean water quality in the harbor.

Pumphrey, who paints and sculpts, is unsure when she will start her swim. The Coast Guard has set the swim window between June 24 and 27, according to a news release.

“The big plan is to start at 3 a.m. in the dark and fighting against an outgoing tide,” Pumphrey said. “Then later, several hours of incoming tide that will give you that push, but really going from the bay to the river, it’s going to be turbulent.”

Two pontoon boats will be monitoring Pumphrey during the swim, which will ensure she stops every 30 minutes for water and food that’s really more of a “goo.”

“You can’t predict the conditions,” Pumphrey said. “In open water, you can swim the same stretch of water over and over and over, and it will never be the same. Wind plays a huge part.”

Pumphrey declined to estimate how long the swim would take but said 20-mile swims have taken 12 hours in the past. She swam the English Channel, which is over 20 miles, twice in 2015 and 2022 and will swim up to 60,000 yards a week leading into the attempt. She has also swam around Manhattan and the Catalina Channel in California.

She said she started swimming at 5 years old and hasn’t stopped.

Next month’s swim will begin at Sandy Point State Park next to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the site of her first open-water race in 2010, the 4.4-mile Chesapeake Bay Swim, and end at the Harborplace Amphitheater between the two pavilions.

Her progress can be tracked via a live tracker on her event website.

On June 23 in Fells Point, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore nonprofit is hosting a “Harbor Splash,” during which swimmers who preregister will jump into the harbor off the Bond Street Wharf. Mayor Brandon Scoot has pledged to take part. Pumphrey said she hopes Baltimore will have its own open-water swim club before long.

“I think this is a huge milestone for Baltimore; having a swimmable harbor is a huge sign of progress,” Pumphrey said. “It is definitely opening the door for more sports on the water.”

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said the water in the harbor is mostly safe to swim but not always, especially within 48 hours of heavy rain because of polluted runoff. The nonprofit said it collects samples around the harbor, and “results consistently show the Harbor meeting the swimming standard during dry weather.”