Baltimore welcomes Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger with billboard for Week 8

You can’t tell me the rivalry between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t one of the most intense matchups in the NFL. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell confirmed that this week when he named it the biggest in professional sports, despite having never played in one of the hard-hitting tilts yet. If you’re still not convinced, the billboard welcoming the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger certainly added a little something to it this week.

When Pittsburgh’s bus rolled into town, they got a not-so-warm Baltimore welcome in the form of a picture of Roethlisberger on his back after a big sack with a “WELCOME BACK BEN” message in the foreground.

The first Steelers bus just pulled in and drive right by this sign. pic.twitter.com/L1JKaX3fAw — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 1, 2020





There are plenty of great images and moments that could have been used instead, including when former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata broke Roethlisberger’s nose on a hit. Or when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin got on the field and in the way of Jacoby Jones’ kickoff return. Or when Courtney Upshaw absolutely destroyed Roethlisberger on a sack. Or that time when Roethlisberger got hit so hard he had to check his jaw.

If you’re a fan of hard-hitting, aggressive, downright mean football; this is the game for you. The billboard welcoming the Steelers to town is just the start of what is likely to be a rough day.

