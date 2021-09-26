Baltimore vs Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Baltimore vs Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore (1-1), Detroit (0-2)

Baltimore vs Detroit Game Preview

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Lions will try to run, but the defense isn’t there to hold up if and when the Ravens get a few early scores. Then come the passes, Jared Goff gets into a groove, and …

It’s probably too late. The key for the Ravens to get off to a good start and then let the ground game do the rest. Detroit couldn’t handle Aaron Jones in the loss to the Packers, and San Francisco was able to run well.

Combine that with the issues handling the downfield passing game – the Lions are allowing over nine yards per pass – and the Baltimore offense should eat.

However …

Why Detroit Will Win

How healthy is Lamar Jackson?

He’ll likely be fine, but he’s been sidelined this week sick. He doesn’t have to be 100% to pull this off, but if he’s not his normal self, it might just take one bad drive to blink in a possible shootout.

The Lions might not have much of a defense, but it’s not totally awful allowing rushing yards – at least they weren’t last week – and Goff is doing a nice job of keeping the pressure on. He’s certainly not Patrick Mahomes, but he should push the 300-yard mark against a secondary that allowed 343 last Monday night.

What’s Going To Happen

The Ravens aren’t going to take too many chances.

Story continues

They’ve had a wild first two games with the thriller against Las Vegas followed up by the fabulous shootout with the Chiefs. However, there are a few covid issues, Lamar hasn’t been feeling great, and it might be tough to get up to the emotional level need for this.

Both quarterbacks will be great, but it’ll be the Baltimore balance and the ground game that push ahead after a good first half.

Baltimore vs Detroit Prediction, Line

Baltimore 30, Detroit 20

Line: Baltimore -7.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

