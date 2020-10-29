Baltimore TV station trolls Ben Roethlisberger with billboard





Despite everything you hear about the respect between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, never forget in this rivalry, these two sides don’t like each other. This extends well beyond the players and to the two cities.

WJZ 13, the CBS affiliate in Baltimore took a not-so-subtle shot at the Steelers and in particular quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this week. The station put up the billboard you see above with the words “welcome back Ben” with an image of Roethlisberger prone after a sack against the Ravens.

This is all just gamesmanship but it’s a perfect example of how the two sides view each other outside of the teams. This is in part because both of these teams are talented and highly competitive. Part of what makes this rivalry so good is because both teams have had their share of wins and even going into this week’s matchup, a case can be made for either side getting the win.

