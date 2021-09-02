Baltimore Sun field hockey preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2021 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2021 high school field hockey season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Can top-ranked Garrison Forest continue its dominance?

After playing just two games last season because of coronavirus precautions, the Grizzlies will look to pick up where they left off in 2019, when they finished 16-3-1 and claimed their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title in seven years. Six returning starters from that group, including a handful with national recognition, make Garrison Forest the odds-on favorite to claim back-to-back titles.

How will teams respond after most played only a handful of games last season?

While some area teams got in 10 or more games last spring, the vast majority only played a handful, and teams in some areas, such as Harford County, didn’t have a season at all. So how will teams perform after having so much downtime? Will those that played modified schedules in the spring have an advantage over those that either played a few games in the fall or didn’t play at all? And will this season’s seniors, who were only sophomores when their teams last played a normal schedule, be able to step up and lead with so few varsity games under their belts?

Will Liberty’s 36-game winning streak continue?

The most dominant public school team of late has come from Carroll County, where the Lions have won 36 straight games, including all eight in their abbreviated season last spring. Now, they take five returning starters and several talented underclassmen into a schedule that includes North Harford, Bel Air, McDonogh and county rivals Century and Westminster. Can the defending Class 1A state champions continue the metro area’s longest winning streak, and for how long?

How will former B Conference teams perform in the newly expanded A Conference?

Story continues

The IAAM A Conference has doubled in size to 10 teams, with the addition of former B Conference teams Bryn Mawr, John Carroll, Mount de Sales, Severn and St. Mary’s. Will the new schools be able to compete with traditional powers like Garrison Forest, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh and Notre Dame Prep? The move also shrinks the B Conference from eight teams to seven, and the C Conference from 10 teams to four.

Will area teams be able to complete a full season amid a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus?

This may be the biggest question. With delta surging, will area teams be faced with yet another abbreviated or lost season? Only time will tell, but officials are doing their best to help avoid that scenario. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association states that players, coaches and spectators must adhere to the COVID-19 policies and procedures of each local school system, while the IAAM goes on a school-by-school basis, defaulting to the more conservative policy when two teams meet.

Players to watch

Katie Fichtner, Archbishop Spalding, forward, senior

This Ohio State signee used her standout stick skills and hockey instincts to finish with eight goals and seven assists as a sophomore in 2019. Fichtner, ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, excels at weaving through traffic, as well as stepping up to intercept passes.

Lana Hamilton, Arundel, midfielder, senior

The returning All-Metro first-team midfielder finished with 13 goals and 23 assists in 2019, leading Arundel to an 11-3-2 record and a No. 9 ranking by The Baltimore Sun. Hamilton, ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, will continue her career next season at Syracuse.

Savanna Henderson, Fallston, midfielder, senior

This University of Massachusetts signee, ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, had 14 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore in 2019. She scored three game-winning goals, and made three defensive saves as part of the team’s corner defensive unit.

Alyssa Klebasko, Garrison Forest, goalie, junior

Two years after accumulating 112 saves as a freshman, the University of Maryland commit is ready for an encore. Klebasko, a member of the 2020 U.S. U-16 Women’s National Team, is an athletic goalie capable of making saves that few others in the sport can make. She’s considered one of the top 50 players in her class, according to MAX Field Hockey.

Becca Lawn, Archbishop Spalding, defender/midfielder, senior

This Miami of Ohio signee is a shutdown defender, and considered one of the top 100 seniors in the nation, according to MAX Field Hockey. She has started on defense since her freshman year, helping lead a unit that allowed just 36 goals over her first two seasons.

Cam Medinger, Garrison Forest, defender, senior

Ranking as one of the top 100 seniors in the nation by MAX Field Hockey, Medinger excels at stepping up to close passing lanes, intercepting passes and using her quickness to maneuver around opposing players. The Delaware signee is a big key to a defense that allowed just 14 goals in 20 games in 2019.

Dani Mendez-Trendler, Garrison Forest, midfielder, senior

This All-Metro first-team pick and University of Virginia signee finished with eight goals and 17 assists in 2019, helping lead the Grizzlies to the IAAM A Conference title. A member of the 2020 U.S. U-16 Women’s National Team, Mendez-Trendler is able to consistently find passing lanes and create prime scoring chances near the cage.

Ava Mickel, Bryn Mawr, midfielder/forward, senior

The Yale commit’s impeccable stickwork and standout field vision made her an all-state selection as a sophomore, when she finished with five goals and three assists for the IAAM B Conference finalists. Her ability to glide down the field as she dribbles and dodges past opponents has made her one of the top 100 seniors in the nation, according to MAX Field Hockey.

Caitlynn Szarko, Liberty, forward, senior

Szarko showed off her strong stick skills last spring, finishing with 10 goals and five assists in seven games for the unbeaten Lions. She also earned All-Metro second-team honors in 2019, finishing with seven goals and 11 assists, and scoring the deciding goal in Liberty’s Class 1A state title win.

Maddie Vasilios, River Hill, midfielder, junior

This third-year starter was the Howard County Times Player of the Year last spring, totaling 11 goals and four assists in 10 games to lead the Hawks to a Howard County title. Vasilios, who has committed to the University of Maryland, has made the most out of her switch from attack to midfield.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Garrison Forest

Coach: Malcolm Belin

2019 record: 16-3-1, ranked No. 1

Outlook: The loaded Grizzlies will look to defend their 2019 A Conference championship with six starters returning from that team. They include All-Metro first-team midfielder Dani Mendez-Trendler, ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, top-100 senior Cam Medinger (defense) and nationally lauded juniors Alyssa Klebasko (goalie) and Ella Kokinis (forward). The performance of several talented sophomores and freshmen will help determine how far this team will go.

2. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Leslee Brady

2019 record: 17-3-1, ranked No. 3

Outlook: The Cavaliers look to build around a core group of five returning starters who have been on the varsity since their freshman year. Among them are a trio of standout seniors in midfielder Bridget Donovan (Appalachian State), forward Katie Fichtner (Ohio State) and defender Becca Lawn (Miami of Ohio). The team also should get a boost from the addition of six talented freshmen. How quickly those players can be integrated into the system will determine just how far this team goes.

3. Severna Park

Coach: Shannon Garden

2019 record: 16-2, ranked No. 4

Outlook: Returning all but one player from last spring’s mini-season, the defending Class 4A champion Falcons expect to find themselves squarely in the mix for a record 25th state title. Senior defender Zoe Day and junior goalie Charlotte Kramer (Boston College) anchor a defensive unit that should be one of the stingiest around, and junior Ava Drexler-Amey (James Madison) leads an experienced midfield.

4. Liberty

Coach: Brenda Strohmer

2019 record: 18-0, ranked No. 2

Outlook: The numbers are quickly adding up for the defending Carroll County and Class 1A state champs, who won all eight games last spring to push their winning streak to 36. The Lions feature a strong offensive unit led by senior Caitlynn Szarko, the reigning county player of the year and a 2019 All-Metro second-team pick, and juniors Jenna Evans (forward) and Lucy Davidson (midfielder). All told, five starters return.

5. River Hill

Coach: Shelly Chamness

2019 record: 10-5-1, unranked

Outlook: The Hawks dominated last spring, finishing 9-1 against the top teams in Howard County. Expect that trend to continue. They return seven starters, including two of the state’s top midfielders in juniors Maddie Vasilios (Maryland) and Puja Nanjappa. Both are ranked among the top 100 juniors in the nation, according to MAX Field Hockey. Senior forwards Claire Slade and Laura Mason also should add a punch up front.

6. Arundel

Coach: Carrie Vosburg

2019 record: 11-3-2, ranked No. 9

Outlook: Despite graduating seven starters, the Wildcats seem prime to follow their undefeated spring mini-season with another strong campaign. Back is All-Metro midfielder Lana Hamilton, a Syracuse signee ranked as one of the top 50 seniors in the nation by MAX Field Hockey. She will be complemented by senior midfielder Jillian Trout and a stacked defense that includes junior Ally Dinmore, senior Lauren Egan and senior goalie Savannah Brooks.

7. Dulaney

Coach: Meredith Lott

2019 record: 16-4, ranked No. 8

Outlook: The Lions have made three straight trips to the Class 4A state finals, and plan to extend that streak. Following an unbeaten spring season. which included a pair of wins over county rival Hereford, Dulaney returns a talented and versatile roster that features several players capable of excelling at multiple positions. Back to lead the offense are seniors Emily Snyder (forward-midfielder), Sofia Lopez (midfielder) and Ellie Puente (midfielder), as well as junior forward Ava Winner. Senior Abbey Toohey returns to lead the defense.

8. Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Molly Milani

2019 record: 12-6-1, ranked No. 10

Outlook: The majority of the roster is back for the defending Class 2A state champions, including a talented pair of juniors in midfielder Sophia Baxter and forward Maisy Clevenger. Both were all-county selections last season, when the team went 5-5 and finished third in Howard County. Milani also adds a key piece with the transfer of junior midfielder Natalie Freeman from Garrison Forest. Freeman, who started as a freshman for the IAAM A Conference champions, is considered one of the top 50 juniors in the nation, according to MAX Field Hockey.

9. Hereford

Coach: Caitlin Duvall

2019 record: 13-3, ranked No. 7

Outlook: Six returning seniors will take the field with several outstanding but inexperienced underclassmen to again make the Bulls a force in Baltimore County. Senior forward Morgan Hackett and defender Katherine Seal return to the lineup, and will get plenty of help from a group that includes sophomore defender Kennedy Ziegler and forward Riley Hackett. Hereford, which finished 5-2 in the abbreviated spring season, has advanced to at least the state semifinals each of the past eight full seasons.

10. Broadneck

Coach: Shannon Hanratty

2019 record: 10-4, ranked No. 13

Outlook: Despite the graduation of 13 seniors, the Bruins return a strong core of six starters and three others who saw regular playing time. Most of those are year-round field hockey players with high ceilings. Chief among them is junior midfielder Maya Everett, who creates the bulk of the team’s offensive opportunities in transition.

11. Fallston

Coach: Jackie Cummings

2019 record: 13-4, unranked

Outlook: Though the Cougars didn’t play a game last season, they’ll be among the most experienced teams in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference. Returning seniors include midfielder Savanna Henderson, a University of Massachusetts signee who had 14 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore, defender Jena Vanskiver (St. Mary’s College), defender Reagan Makfinsky and midfielder Gabby Riley.

12. Century

Coach: Terry Duryea

2019 record: 11-5, ranked No. 12

Outlook: The Knights won seven of nine games during the spring’s abbreviated season, ultimately falling to Liberty in the Carroll County championship game. Now, they return four starters, including their leading scorer, senior midfielder Mackenzie Feltz. The four-year varsity player finished with 10 goals and four assists in the spring to make All-County first team for the Carroll County Times.

13. Bryn Mawr

Coach: Jeanette Budzik

2019 record: 10-4-1, unranked

Outlook: The Mawrtians move up to the A Conference this season, and seem to have the players to compete. They start with senior midfielder and forward Ava Mickel (Yale), an all-state pick as a sophomore now considered one of the nation’s top 100 seniors, as selected by MAX Field Hockey. Senior Izzy Rothwell (Delaware) is one of the league’s top defensive midfielders, and is complemented at midfield by athletic senior Shayna Brodman. Bryn Mawr finished 3-2-1 last season.

14. McDonogh

Coach: Eva Winiarski

2019 record: 10-8-2, ranked No. 5

Outlook: Winiarski takes over a program that contends in the IAAM A Conference every year by using strong overall athletes who often compete in multiple sports, and this year should be no exception. Senior Kori Edmondson, a University of Maryland lacrosse commit, will lead the offense at forward and midfield, and will get plenty of support from senior midfielder Hannah Shiels, a Harvard lacrosse commit. Senior defender Kirsen Watkins, junior forward Piper Borz and sophomore midfielder Jaden Dahan also should make key contributions.

15. Glenelg

Coach: Nikki Trunzo

2019 record: 6-8, unranked

Outlook: The Gladiators turned around their fortunes by winning seven of 10 games in a truncated 2020 season, and now look to continue that success. Sophomore midfielders Kam Henson and AJ Eyre lead a group of four returning starters who will look to mesh with a plethora of talented newcomers. Look for this team to improve throughout the season.

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA (9-6), C. Milton Wright (6-8), Crofton (DNP), Notre Dame Prep (9-9-2), South River (7-8), Westminster (14-5)