Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens got another game-winning field goal from Justin Tucker, but will the greatest kicker of all time be enough to defeat Brian Daboll and the resurgent New York Giants?

The Giants (4-1) are firmly in the playoff chase and contending for an NFC East title, but is their early-season success a mirage that the Ravens (3-2) are destined to shatter? Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have the Giants humming. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Giants Week 6 game:

Ravens at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-4.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-220); Giants (+180)

Over/under: 44.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 28, Giants 19

New York has been a nice story. It’s far more competitive under Brian Daboll. But Baltimore is solid against the rush and if the Ravens can bottle up Saquon Barkley within reason, the Giants should have a hard time keeping up with Baltimore’s offense if Daniel Jones needs to be the one to win the game.

Safid Deen: Ravens 31, Giants 23

The Giants are off to a great start under new coach Brian Daboll, but the Ravens are on another level. Lamar Jackson has another big game in New York.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 28, Giants 24

At 4-1, New York’s revival has been one of the league’s most popular stories. But do the Giants have an answer for Lamar Jackson? If they do, a win here makes the NFC East the most compelling division race of all.

