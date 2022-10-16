Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

The surprising New York Giants host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an interconference battle of playoff contenders.

The Giants (4-1) return home from London after dispatching the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on a last-second defensive stand. Under new coach Brian Daboll, the Giants haven't been flashy, but they have been effective. They have the NFC's top rushing attack (179 yards per game), led by a resurgent -- and healthy -- Saquon Barkley.

Meanwhile, the Ravens (3-2) are fueled by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is having another MVP caliber season. He is second in the NFL with 12 touchdown passes and also ranks ninth in rushing yards, while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a run in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

ROUNDTABLE: NFC East looks stacked. How many teams will make playoffs?

WEEK 6 PICKS: Eagles-Cowboys, Bills-Chiefs are monster matchups

POWER RANKINGS: Second NFC team joins Eagles in top 5

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's game:

What time does Ravens at Giants start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

What TV channel is Ravens at Giants on?

The game will be shown regionally on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (analysis) on the call.

How can I watch Ravens at Giants online via live stream?

The game will be streamed live on Paramount+. The game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NFL+.

What is the weather forecast for Ravens at Giants?

Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s are expected on Sunday in East Rutherford.

What are the odds for Ravens at Giants?

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ravens at Giants: Live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds