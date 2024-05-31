Baltimore Ravens’ WR Devontez Walker impresses in OTAs

Another day of OTA’s, equalling more praise for Tar Heel Devontez Walker, as he establishes himself with the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver group.

Walker seems to be fitting in nicely with the Ravens, becoming a great addition to their roster. To make matters better for Baltimore, he was selected 113th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, arguably already being a steal of a selection.

A week ago, it was Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken who spoke highly of Walker’s fast learning ability, and wide receiver coach Greg Lewis echoed that sentiment Tuesday. Lewis spoke about Walker’s learning style, calling him a “sponge“, listen below to hear the coach’s comments on the Tar Heel.

UNC fans already knew what Walker could do in a short span. After missing time due to an eligibility ruling from the NCAA, that quickly backfired, Walker was dominant. In eight games, Walker finished with 41 receptions for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Walker became New England Patriots third overall draft pick Drake Maye’s favorite target down the stretch putting on a show for Tar Heel fans in attendance. If he can make even an ounce of impact with Baltimore that he did with UNC, then the Ravens are in a good spot for years to come.

