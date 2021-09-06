Baltimore Ravens workout former UGA football RB

Baltimore Ravens are working out former Georgia football running back Elijah Holyfield. The Ravens desperately need help at running back. Baltimore’s Justice Hill just tore his Achilles. The Ravens are already without starting running back J.K. Dobbins, who tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Baltimore is additionally working out NFL veterans Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. The current projected starting back for the Ravens is Gus Edwards.

The Ravens previously worked out former Georgia Bulldog Todd Gurley this summer.

The Philadelphia Eagles cut Elijah Holyfield on Aug. 29 ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. The former Georgia Bulldogs running back spent time with their practice squad last season and appeared on their active roster.

Holyfield played college football for three seasons at the University of Georgia. Holyfield went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers. He made the Panthers practice squad in 2019 and then later signed with the Eagles.

Elijah Holyfield is the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield. He’s still looking to carve out a significant NFL career.

Bunch of notable vets making visits today … pic.twitter.com/5B7wTYOVyI — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2021

