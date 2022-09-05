Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Baltimore Ravens (0-0), New York Jets (0-0)

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Let’s just cut to the chase.

Are you really that worried about Joe Flacco?

Zach Wilson might be back and ready to go in Week 1, but if so he’ll hardly be 100% coming off a knee injury in preseason.

The Jets are going to be far more dangerous with a potentially loaded receiving corps and the line to give the quarterbacks time to get the ball down the field, but theground game will have a problem against a Raven D that finished No. 1 in in the NFL against the run and will take a whole lot of chances that the quarterback play won’t be good enough.

However …

Why New York Jets Will Win

Do the Ravens have enough of a pass rush to take advantage of the Jet backfield?

The defense is going to be nasty again with a slew of key parts healthy again, but the team has been working on coming up with more pop in the backfield. New York did a ton to improve the skill spots, but most of the work was spent on the front five. This group will generate a push against the Raven front, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Lamar Jackson will take over when needed.

The receiving corps is still iffy, and the running backs a question mark until JK Dobbins and others prove they’re back to form, but Jackson won’t have any problems against the New York front seven that’s about to have fits trying to get to him.

The Jet offense will connect on a few big plays, but Jackson will be brilliant in the fourth.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Baltimore 27, New York Jets 17

Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Must See Rating: 3

5: US Open Week 2

1: Samaritan

