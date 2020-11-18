Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday

Mike Moraitis
The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 11 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans had a grand total of nine players not practicing on Wednesday, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones, guard Rodger Saffold, and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Running back Darrynton Evans, who was recently designated to return from Injured Reserve, returned to practice and did work with the other running backs.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players not participating, including nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and defensive back Anthony Levine. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown was limited.

Let’s take a look at the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Titans and the Ravens with four days left before Sunday’s tilt.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

DNP

WR Corey Davis

NIR

DNP

CB Adoree' Jackson

Knee

DNP

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Knee

DNP

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee/Ankle

DNP

C Ben Jones

Knee

DNP

G Rodger Saffold

Ankle

DNP

DL Larrell Murchison

Rib

DNP

CB Chris Jackson

Illness

DNP

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

LP

RB Senorise Perry

Knee

FP

 

Ravens' injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

DE Calais Campbell

Calf

DNP

OT Orlando Brown

NIR

LP

NT Brandon Williams

Ankle

DNP

CB Jimmy Smith

Ankle

DNP

DB Anthony Levine

NIR

DNP

LB L.J. Fort

Finger

FP

 

