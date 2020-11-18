Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 11 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
The Titans had a grand total of nine players not practicing on Wednesday, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones, guard Rodger Saffold, and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.
Running back Darrynton Evans, who was recently designated to return from Injured Reserve, returned to practice and did work with the other running backs.
Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players not participating, including nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and defensive back Anthony Levine. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown was limited.
Let’s take a look at the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Titans and the Ravens with four days left before Sunday’s tilt.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Name
Injury
Wed
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
DNP
WR Corey Davis
NIR
DNP
CB Adoree' Jackson
Knee
DNP
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
Knee
DNP
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee/Ankle
DNP
C Ben Jones
Knee
DNP
G Rodger Saffold
Ankle
DNP
DL Larrell Murchison
Rib
DNP
CB Chris Jackson
Illness
DNP
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
LP
RB Senorise Perry
Knee
FP
Ravens' injury report
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Name
Injury
Wed
DE Calais Campbell
Calf
DNP
OT Orlando Brown
NIR
LP
NT Brandon Williams
Ankle
DNP
CB Jimmy Smith
Ankle
DNP
DB Anthony Levine
NIR
DNP
LB L.J. Fort
Finger
FP