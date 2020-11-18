Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 11 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans had a grand total of nine players not practicing on Wednesday, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones, guard Rodger Saffold, and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Running back Darrynton Evans, who was recently designated to return from Injured Reserve, returned to practice and did work with the other running backs.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players not participating, including nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and defensive back Anthony Levine. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown was limited.

Let’s take a look at the full Wednesday injury reports for both the Titans and the Ravens with four days left before Sunday’s tilt.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Name Injury Wed WR Adam Humphries Concussion DNP WR Corey Davis NIR DNP CB Adoree' Jackson Knee DNP OLB Jadeveon Clowney Knee DNP TE MyCole Pruitt Knee/Ankle DNP C Ben Jones Knee DNP G Rodger Saffold Ankle DNP DL Larrell Murchison Rib DNP CB Chris Jackson Illness DNP T Dennis Kelly Knee LP RB Senorise Perry Knee FP

Ravens' injury report

