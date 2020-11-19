Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Thursday

After practicing on Thursday, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their second-to-last injury report ahead of the Week 11 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Titans had nine players who didn’t practice. Some of the bigger names included outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players who didn’t participate in practice, including defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams, cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine.

Both teams each had one player who was limited, also: right tackle Dennis Kelly for the Titans and left tackle Orlando Brown for the Ravens.

Let’s take a look at each team’s injury report from Thursday in order to see if any of the players listed on Wednesday’s injury report saw an upgrade in participation.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Name Injury Wed Thu WR Adam Humphries Concussion DNP DNP WR Corey Davis NIR DNP FP CB Adoree’ Jackson Knee DNP DNP OLB Jadeveon Clowney Knee DNP DNP TE MyCole Pruitt Knee/Ankle DNP DNP C Ben Jones Knee DNP DNP G Rodger Saffold Ankle DNP DNP DL Larrell Murchison Rib DNP DNP CB Chris Jackson Illness DNP DNP T Dennis Kelly Knee LP DNP RB Senorise Perry Knee FP FP S Kenny Vaccaro Neck -- LP CB Kareem Orr Groin -- LP

Ravens' injury report

