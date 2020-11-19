Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Thursday

Mike Moraitis
After practicing on Thursday, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their second-to-last injury report ahead of the Week 11 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Titans had nine players who didn’t practice. Some of the bigger names included outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold.

Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players who didn’t participate in practice, including defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams, cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine.

Both teams each had one player who was limited, also: right tackle Dennis Kelly for the Titans and left tackle Orlando Brown for the Ravens.

Let’s take a look at each team’s injury report from Thursday in order to see if any of the players listed on Wednesday’s injury report saw an upgrade in participation.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu

WR Adam Humphries

Concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Corey Davis

NIR

DNP

FP

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Knee

DNP

DNP

OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Knee

DNP

DNP

TE MyCole Pruitt

Knee/Ankle

DNP

DNP

C Ben Jones

Knee

DNP

DNP

G Rodger Saffold

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DL Larrell Murchison

Rib

DNP

DNP

CB Chris Jackson

Illness

DNP

DNP

T Dennis Kelly

Knee

LP

DNP

RB Senorise Perry

Knee

FP

FP

S Kenny Vaccaro

Neck

--

LP

CB Kareem Orr

Groin

--

LP

 

Ravens' injury report

Name

Injury

Wed

Thu

DE Calais Campbell

Calf

DNP

DNP

OT Orlando Brown

NIR

LP

FP

NT Brandon Williams

Ankle

DNP

DNP

CB Jimmy Smith

Ankle

DNP

LP

DB Anthony Levine

NIR

DNP

FP

LB L.J. Fort

Finger

FP

FP

RB Mark Ingram

NIR

--

DNP

OLB Pernell McPhee

NIR

--

DNP

QB Trace McSorley

NIR

--

DNP

 

