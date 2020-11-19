Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Thursday
After practicing on Thursday, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have released their second-to-last injury report ahead of the Week 11 showdown at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Titans had nine players who didn’t practice. Some of the bigger names included outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis, center Ben Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold.
Meanwhile, the Ravens had four players who didn’t participate in practice, including defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams, cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back Anthony Levine.
Both teams each had one player who was limited, also: right tackle Dennis Kelly for the Titans and left tackle Orlando Brown for the Ravens.
Let’s take a look at each team’s injury report from Thursday in order to see if any of the players listed on Wednesday’s injury report saw an upgrade in participation.
* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related
Titans' injury report
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu
WR Adam Humphries
Concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Corey Davis
NIR
DNP
FP
CB Adoree’ Jackson
Knee
DNP
DNP
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
Knee
DNP
DNP
TE MyCole Pruitt
Knee/Ankle
DNP
DNP
C Ben Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
G Rodger Saffold
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DL Larrell Murchison
Rib
DNP
DNP
CB Chris Jackson
Illness
DNP
DNP
T Dennis Kelly
Knee
LP
DNP
RB Senorise Perry
Knee
FP
FP
S Kenny Vaccaro
Neck
--
LP
CB Kareem Orr
Groin
--
LP
Ravens' injury report
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Name
Injury
Wed
Thu
DE Calais Campbell
Calf
DNP
DNP
OT Orlando Brown
NIR
LP
FP
NT Brandon Williams
Ankle
DNP
DNP
CB Jimmy Smith
Ankle
DNP
LP
DB Anthony Levine
NIR
DNP
FP
LB L.J. Fort
Finger
FP
FP
RB Mark Ingram
NIR
--
DNP
OLB Pernell McPhee
NIR
--
DNP
QB Trace McSorley
NIR
--
DNP