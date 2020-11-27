Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 game rescheduled for Tuesday

With the Ravens in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen players and/or staff members test positive every day this week, the NFL has decided to once again reschedule their Week 12 game against the Steelers. Though there was hope this game could still be played as scheduled, Baltimore shut down its training facility until Monday at the earliest after seeing a minimum of 12 players either test positive for COVID-19. With the outbreak seemingly not yet finished, there was little the league could do to keep players and staff members from both teams safe while still having a football game on Sunday

Latest Stories