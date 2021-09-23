Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Week 3: TV Channel, live stream, how to watch

How to Watch Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Lamar Jackson finally got his first career win vs. a Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs team on Sunday night and what a game it was. Not only did Jackson electrify the home crowd with scramble plays for big yardage, but rookie Odafe Oweh also forced the fumble on the final Chiefs' drive that would secure the win for Baltimore.

Now at .500, the Ravens will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions for a Week 3 battle. Can they maintain their momentum and climb up the AFC North standings? Here's everything you need to know about Ravens vs. Lions this Sunday:

RAVENS vs. LIONS REGULAR SEASON WEEK 3:

Who: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions

What: Week 3 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season

When: Sunday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Stream on the Ravens website or mobile app

Radio: WBAL Baltimore 1090/FM 101.5

Weather: 70 degrees, mostly sunny

RAVENS vs. LIONS TV SCHEDULE:

1:00 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions (CBS)