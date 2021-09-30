Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos Week 4: Date, time, TV Channel, live stream, how to watch

How to watch Ravens vs. Broncos Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Coming off a thrilling victory over the Detroit Lions where Justin Tucker hit an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to win it, the Ravens have a much tougher test this weekend when they travel out west for a date with the Denver Broncos.

Sitting at 3-0, the Broncos are currently tied with the Las Vegas Raiders atop the AFC West, an unexpected twist that few thought was possible before the season. Sunday will be a good measuring stick for Denver as well, as their first three wins came against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets -- three of the NFL's worst teams.

Baltimore's Week 4 matchup against the Broncos is currently a pick-em, per NBC Sports partner PointsBet USA. Both teams have -110 odds to win.

Here's everything you need to know for the Ravens' Week 4 contest...

RAVENS at BRONCOS REGULAR SEASON WEEK 4:

Who: Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos

What: Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season

When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Stream on the CBS Sports app

Radio: WBAL Baltimore 1090/FM 101.5

Weather: 75 degrees, sunny

RAVENS at BRONCOS TV SCHEDULE:

4:25 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (CBS)

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)