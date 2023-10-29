Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals updates, analysis, score for NFL Week 8 game

The Arizona Cardinals host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 29 at State Farm Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule.

The Ravens are coming off a 38-6 win against the Detroit Lions in their NFL Week 7 game.

The Cardinals are coming off a 20-10 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Follow our updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the NFL Week 8 game.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Ravens NFL Week 8 game

Chris Lewis will provide the play-by-play for the game and Ross Tucker will be the analyst.

Ravens vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 odds

The Ravens are an 8.5-point favorite over the Cardinals in NFL Week 8 odds for the game, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baltimore is -400 on the moneyline, while Arizona is +325.

The over/under (point total) is set at 44 points.

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 8 game on Sunday.

Ravens at Cardinals NFL Week 8 picks, predictions

ESPN gives the Ravens an 85.1% chance to beat the Cardinals on Sunday.

Other sites also give the edge to Baltimore in the game in Arizona.

The Arizona Republic's Jose Romero previewed and predicted the game in his Cardinals vs. Ravens scouting report.

Pregame reading for Cardinals vs. Ravens game

