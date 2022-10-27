Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

There's still a lot of football left, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are on a search to find their identity after a shocking Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Can they bounce back at home against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (4-3)?

Nearly all of Baltimore's games have been closely fought this season, but will Tampa Bay do enough to get over the hump and back to .500 on the season? The game is scheduled to kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Ravens vs. Buccaneers Week 8 game:

Ravens at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (+2.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (+105); Buccaneers (-125)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Buccaneers 17

Win or lose, Baltimore, lately, has played in tight games. Five of their last six have been one-score outcomes. The Buccaneers and Tom Brady are in uncharted territory as far as midseason struggles go. I do think Tampa corrects some of its issues, but I think Baltimore should at the very least cover this line.

Tom Brady is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Safid Deen: Ravens 23, Buccaneers 20

Not many NFL teams have been more frustrating than the Buccaneers this season, and their dysfunction against Pittsburgh and Carolina the last two weeks will show up at home in primetime on Thursday night against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 16

The perception that Tom Brady is too distracted to win like before became a firmer reality in the loss to the Panthers. Moving to face Lamar Jackson on short rest? The AFC South winner may finish with a losing record.

