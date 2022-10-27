Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Time, schedule, live stream, TV channel for Week 8

A pair of MVP quarterbacks will lead their teams into a crucial Thursday night showdown when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens (4-3) got a boost from the return of running back Gus Edwards in last week's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. In his first game back from knee surgery, Edwards rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns as Jackson threw a season-low 16 times.

The injury-depleted Buccaneers (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, including a stunning 21-3 defeat last week at Carolina in which Brady didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady completed 32 of 49 passes for 290 yards in Week 7 vs. Carolina, but none of those went for a touchdown in a 21-3 loss.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday:

What time does Ravens at Bucs start?

Kickoff is Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What TV channel is Ravens at Bucs on?

The game will be shown nationally on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Ravens at Bucs online via live stream?

The game will be streamed live on Prime Video. The game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NFL+.

What is the weather forecast for Ravens at Bucs?

Expect clear skies and humid conditions with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s on Thursday in Tampa.

What are the odds for Ravens at Bucs?

The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 45.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

