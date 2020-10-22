Baltimore Ravens signing Dez Bryant to practice squad

It seems like the time to get veteran wide receivers on the roster or in the organization.

There was news Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks are among the teams trying to sign Antonio Brown as his suspension concludes. And Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens dipped into the pool, signing former Dallas Cowboys first-rounder and star Dez Bryant to their practice squad.

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020





Bryan has not played since 2017. He signed with the New Orleans Saints a year later after being dispatched by Dallas but tore his Achilles in one of his first practices.

Bryant, who played college ball at Oklahoma State, has 531 career receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.