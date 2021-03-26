Baltimore Ravens sign Sammy Watkins

The answer will be Sammy Watkins.

The question: Who has caught NFL passes from MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson?

The former Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is joining his fourth NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Friday.

Sammy Watkins to the Ravens – 1 year 6mil (5mil fully guaranteed), per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Watkins, who will be 28 in June, won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

He played three years with KC and Buffalo and one with the Rams.

The WR from Clemson has 321 catches for 4,665 yards in the NFL.