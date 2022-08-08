Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker.

Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.

Tucker also set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions on the final play last season:

The team announced the extension on social media:

As noted, the deal will likely make Tucker the highest-paid kicker in the game. And with the terms of the deal announced, Tucker is indeed the highest-paid kicker in the league:

The Ravens — and their fans — probably believe he will be worth every penny.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

