Here’s who the Baltimore Ravens selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

Less than 24 hours after exercising former MVP Lamar Jackson’s fifth-year option, the Baltimore Ravens’ front office was back in action for day three of the NFL Draft. After selecting wideout Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Odafe Oweh in the first round, the Ravens still had a few holes to fill on either side of the ball. Here’s who they drafted on day three:

Round 4, pick 131: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Acquiring more targets for Lamar Jackson was priority no. 1 for Baltimore heading into this offseason. They partially filled that hole by drafting Bateman, who many considered to be a top-5 wide receiver in the class, but the team wasn’t done finding WRs.

Now playing alongside Bateman and Marquise Brown, Wallace will be a solid receiver in Baltimore. Despite his size—he stands at just 5’11”—Wallace’s vertical and route-running abilities will easily make him a deep ball threat. Think of him as a younger DeSean Jackson. In fact, one NFL assistant coach even dubbed Wallace “the next Steve Smith.”

Round 5, pick 160: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Trading with the Cardinals to select Wade at no. 160, Baltimore further solidified their secondary after selecting Brandon Stephens from SMU in the third round. Despite intercepting just 10 balls in 2020, the Ravens still had the league’s second-best defense, so Wade will flourish in an already stacked unit.

Wade was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and had an absolutely dominant year in 2020 for the Buckeyes. With 35 tackles, two interceptions in eight games, Wade garnered Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honors. It’s actually somewhat surprising Wade slipped to the 160th pick, but a steal for the purple and black.

Round 5, pick 171: Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame

Hayes was All-ACC for the Irish this past season. Over his 12 starts, he amassed 17 tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles. He has had issues with his shoulder, however, which ultimately caused him to suit up for just four games in 2019. If he can stay healthy, Hayes could prove to be a very formidable pass rusher in Maryland.

Round 5, pick 184: Ben Mason, FB, Michigan

Mason has tremendous size, toughness, and a sweet mohawk to boot. While he might not be able to crack the 52-man roster, he will impress coaches during offseason workouts with his tenacity—an attitude which earned him Michigan’s Toughest Player Award back in his freshman 2017 season. Mason caught one touchdown in 2020 but primarily worked as a blocker, which is what he’ll do in Baltimore.