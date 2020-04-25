Baltimore Ravens select J.K. Dobbins in 2020 NFL Draft: A stud rookie for this run-heavy offense
With the 55th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected J.K. Dobbins, running back, Ohio State!
An interesting pick here for, for sure, says Matt Harmon. We know the Ravens have a full stable of running backs, but considering this is one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league, they can absolutely support a player like Dobbins.
He’ll probably start out spelling Mark Ingram, but if the veteran were to go down — watch out. We’re going to be all over Dobbins in fantasy.
Oh, and if you haven’t already guessed, this is bad news for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.