Baltimore Ravens select Clemson’s Nate Wiggins with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

(WHTM)– The Baltimore Ravens have selected Clemson’s Nate Wiggins with their 30th overall pick in round one of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Wiggins plays cornerback and during his three years as a Clemson Tiger, he intercepted three passes, made 49 tackles and he forced two fumbles.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.