Baltimore Ravens schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
With the Lamar Jackson contract situation finally coming to a conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to move on with the hope of reaching the potential they’ve created. With last season’s acquisitions of Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, alongside other moves, it is clear this is a “win now” situation for Baltimore. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Ravens 2022 Record: 10-7 (loss in Wild Card)
Head Coach: John Harbaugh
Key Players: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Roquan Smith (ILB)
Baltimore Ravens schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/1 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/15 at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/29 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 11: 11/16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 12: 11/26 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: BYE WEEK
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 15: 12/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 16: 12/25 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 PM, ABC
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Bengals
Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football Week 15 vs. Jaguars
Christmas Game: Week 16 vs. 49ers
