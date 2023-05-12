Breaking News:

Baltimore Ravens schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

With the Lamar Jackson contract situation finally coming to a conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens are ready to move on with the hope of reaching the potential they’ve created. With last season’s acquisitions of Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, alongside other moves, it is clear this is a “win now” situation for Baltimore. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Baltimore Ravens schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Bengals

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Chargers

  • Sunday Night Football Week 15 vs. Jaguars

  • Christmas Game: Week 16 vs. 49ers

