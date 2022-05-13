Baltimore Ravens schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will hope that 2022 brings better results than 2021. Last season, Baltimore missed the playoffs at 8-9 after making the postseason in each of the previous three seasons. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Ravens 2021 record: 8-9 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: John Harbaugh
Key players: Lamar Jackson (QB), Mark Andrews (TE), Calais Campbell (DT)
Ravens schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/25 at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 6: 10/16 at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 8: 10/27 at Buccaneers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 9: 11/7 at Saints (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Browns, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Falcons (Saturday), 1 p.m., Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Bengals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs Bengals
Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Buccaneers
Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Saints
