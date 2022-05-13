Baltimore Ravens schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will hope that 2022 brings better results than 2021. Last season, Baltimore missed the playoffs at 8-9 after making the postseason in each of the previous three seasons. Keep reading to see the Ravens’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Ravens schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 3: 9/25 at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 5: 10/9 vs. Bengals, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 6: 10/16 at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 8: 10/27 at Buccaneers (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Week 9: 11/7 at Saints (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/20 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Broncos, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 15: 12/17 or 18 at Browns, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Falcons (Saturday), 1 p.m., Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 8 at Bengals, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 5 vs Bengals

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 at Buccaneers

Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Saints

